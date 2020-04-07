The questions about the existence of alien life has been around for years. Despite the many studies of both experts and ET enthusiasts, life in Mars and the presence of aliens is not yet proven. Reports about evidences of life in the red planet is all over the internet. This includes the observation of a conspiracy theorist Scott Waring who claims of seeing an alien lizard.

Finding the alleged alien lizard on the Red planet is like looking for a needle in a haystack. But it did not escape the observant eye of Waring as he inspect a footage taken by the NASA Mars Curiosity Rover.

Waring, who has an interest in looking for evidence of extraterrestrial life, went to his etdatabase.com site where he analyze what was capture on the Martian surface by the robotic rover.

The alien 'Martian' lizard

Capturing the image of the Alien lizard is like seeing Big Foot on earth, but the significance of the discovery is that life is not 'probable on Mars.

According to Waring, he was looking at photographs of Sol 1448 in Mars when he noticed an unusual shape on the hillside.

Further examination of the photo turned up some exciting observations that pointed something out of the ordinary.

On Sol 1448 Mars, he described what appeared to be a Martian lizard. This made him question how said creature get there on the hillside.

"The object seems to be a species of lizard, but unlike anything, we have here on Earth," Waring said according to the Daily Express.

Waring described the oddly shaped creature that is, or not could be, an anomaly. The appearance of the creature was distinct from the four-legged lizards on Earth, according to his description, it is radically different.

What made the Martin lizard different

One big difference according to the shape he saw, instead of four legs the unknown organism had six legs. There are two large hind legs, with four front (not two) thinner legs that gave it six legs, unlike animals on Earth that had four.

Another feature of the creature is a short reptilian tail, with a curling ending that was interpreted from spacecraft's imaging system.

Looking at the head of the alien animal, it has mammalian features which is more than the standard reptilian form.

No reptiles existing now have these characteristics which was observed by Waring.

More curious characteristics were gleaned from the picture. It had tall ears pointing forward similar to a canine. It possessed a long snout and a thick mouth which resembled a dog.

If the rover rolled in for a closer shot it might have been identified by experts.

How did it get there?

Another wild speculation why the unknown creature was spotted, he wondered why it was even wandering on the hostile surface of Mars.

He said that it might be a species that are kept as pets that Martians preferred to bring with them as companions like dogs.

Last question: is there life on mars?

In the 1960s, the red planet as seen could be caused by biology, and Mariner 9 was sent to capture changes on the Martian surface in 1972 and later Viking landers in 1975.

The NASA probe made experiments that had advanced equipment to look out for signs of organic metabolism and molecules as proof of life on Mars. Nothing was conclusive.

