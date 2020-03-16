From space, a pattern was spotted near the Martian North Pole. This "tiramisu" like patter is the Mars ice caps which can show evidence of climate change. This may indicate that Mars was once covered in water, which is now dry and desolate.

NASA wrote that "The Martian ice cap looks like cake and has layers that tell a tale. One that is climate change on Mars."

The imagery of a section of the north polar layered deposits (NPLD), does look like a piece of tiramisu cake. NLPD is composed of water-ice and dust particles that overlap one another. Over the layers of crust are seasonal carbon dioxide frost that appears built up over one another as the spacecraft took pictures, high in orbit.

Some other valid observations is these layers are complex enough to trap air pockets that have preserve gases of epochs ago that will be samples of older climates. Quoting NASA, "In the end, it's not always a piece of cake studying NPLD on Mars but, where there is cake, there is hope." The statement is emphasizing the importance of the find.

NASA discovered an unknow hole on the surface of Mars that could be clues to caves wherein life can survive even with the dryness of the Martian terrain.

This hole was found unexpectedly by examining the slopes of Mars' Pavonis Mons volcano, which is dusty too. These images were captured by the HiRISE instrument aboard on the robotic Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter craft, trapped in Martian orbit for now.

More analysis of the caves with estimations that the openings were 35 meters wide, with the shadow allowing modest deep of 20 meters across, near Mars ice caps.

Also read: Curiosity Rover Finds Possible Proof of Life in Mars



Mystery surrounds the circular crater. No one is sure how deep or large is the cavernous bottom.

If there is one place to spot any Martian life forms, these caves might be a form of a protected microhabitat. A good chance exists that it might have life indeed whether simple and complex.

Checking these pits will be the job of other more advanced spacecraft, robotic AI, or if possible human space explorers.

Scientists told NASA that Mars is losing water faster than expected. It might not be able to support life, once the planet's moisture reaches critical and alien life will become extinct.

A research said that there are detectable water vapors gathering in large amounts and more than expected proportions, at an altitude of higher than 80 km in the atmosphere of the Red planet.

Certain areas of the Martian atmosphere is reaching super-saturation, with vapor that is more than the expected amount that could exist. Presence of moisture are signs that water still exists and affects Martian seasons too.

With that, it can be concluded that Mars is more arid than it is estimated to be, with life not able to take root there.

The Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique said Mars is losing moisture faster, compared to earlier theories and prior observations suggested before.

The water in the upper atmospheric limits of mars is observed which can be affected by sunlight with chemical reactions that separate water, creating hydrogen, and oxygen atoms that fly off into space.

This discovery make scientists think that billions of years ago, Mars was alive with water but it became dry and arid. Most of the planet is dead, but the Mars ice caps might hold clues to its past.

Related article: Scientists Still Trying to Find Life Existence in Mars