Trump administration officials previously advised the public not to bother wearing masks to try to prevent the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he is now engaged in a very active discussion with the administration officials about reversing the guidance on Tuesday morning, as the number of infected people across the U.S. rises and mask shortages across the country continue.

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control doesn't advise the general public to wear masks, and for months, high ranking officials like Vice President Mike Pence have declared that the normal American doesn't have to go out and purchase a mask. To recall, surgeon general Jerome Adams tweeted about stopping the general public in buying masks.

The U.S. government has been broadly criticized for neglecting to act rapidly and adequately because of coronavirus. A few people like Director-General of the Chinese Center for Disease Control George Gao, claim that discouraging mask use unnecessarily endangers lives.

Fauci told CNN, "When we get in a situation where we have enough masks, I believe there will be some very serious consideration about more broadening this recommendation of using masks," on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump is also open-minded about the idea saying, "We are not going to be wearing masks forever, but it could be for a short period of time after we get back into gear. I could see something like that happening for a period of time."

Fauci noted said,"You don't want to take masks away from the health care providers who are in real and present danger of getting infected." Many are concerned that stockpiling masks would deprive those who actually need it for their protection to the coronavirus.

Fauci's remarks come on the heels of the World Health Organization's emphasis that masks are not recommended for people unless directly exposed to or infected with coronavirus; while confusion over whether masks are useful or harmful in preventing COVID continues to abound, Forbes has guides that may help explain the risks and benefits of masks.

The quantity of affirmed coronavirus cases over the United States soars to about 175,000 on Tuesday, undermining Trump's January attestation that the outbreak was absolutely under control. He has also backed off his situation to switch social distancing rules before Easter and chose to summon the Defense Production Act. The organization's developing strategy recommends they are paying attention to the pandemic more, but some worry that the harm has already been done.

The personal protective equipment, or PPE, shortage, which puts healthcare workers in danger of getting sick, prompted the viral hashtag #GetUsPPE as clinical experts pleaded with government authorities to make sure about essential assurance. While the government is presently attempting to address PPE issues through new procurement, Department of Defense allocation, or Strategic National Stockpile sources, some local officials say the Trump administration's response to giving this equipment has been causing delays.

Christian Siriano, a fashion designer has offered to sew masks to help meet the shortage but have struggled to source surgical-grade material and meet other guidelines. Others are taking matters into their own hands, sewing non-surgical masks for personal use, as shown in this New York Times tutorial.

According to the Washington Post, the Centers For Disease Control is considering a possible middle-ground that would advise citizens to cover their faces but leave N95 and other medical-grade masks available for healthcare workers.

