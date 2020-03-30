Funding for the research of a coronavirus cure has gotten a boost with large endowments by billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates. This move will add money to fund the search by most scientists, as a measure to fast track an anti-viral for COVID-19 disease, ravaging America and the world.

Reports of the amount given by Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have valued it at $25 million, to push the development of an effective treatment in the soonest time. Along with him is Bill Gates who is another tech founder adding to the great humanitarian drive, to stamp out the virus from Wuhan. Their support for initiatives like this gives hope for a cure to be acquired by America.

According to reports about The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), which is a philanthropic organization, with Bill Gates (Zuckerberg's mentor) running it, their goal is similar to WHO Solidarity to explore anti-virals that are effective in stopping COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator is powered by the efforts of the Gates Foundation, that got a $ 50 million cash gifts last month, with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative pushing the amount to a whopping $125 million. One of the biggest amount in the search of a COVID-19 cure that is based in America.

Money donations like the $25 million from American tech founders is one of the biggest factors in gathering the resources to keep the research going to stem the global pandemic from Wuhan.

Funds will be allocated to charitable purposes, venture capital investments, and public commentaries about the global pandemic. The CZIs gift is only next to what the Gates Foundation has given to the same cause. Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are game-changers when it comes to seeking a coronavirus cure.

Why the Tech companies are a vital link to finding a public financed cure

During the coronavirus crisis, all the effort is counted. Big tech firms give a large chunk of donations to help people as victims of the pandemic.

Both Netflix and Facebook have released a $100 million fund to help the community, small businesses, some in-kind donations, as ad credits. Cisco has given about $225 million worth of products.

Zuckerberg's $25 million gift will give financial resources to cure the COVID-19, but there are already candidates for that. The main hope is to help all global scientists develop a cure with this American based initiative. It is either create a new drug or re-purpose one of the drugs in research.

According to the organizer of these philanthropies, all money poured in is hoped to fast track a vaccine that will be available soon for everyone. Projection to acquire it is in years, but money will be the best tool for expediting.

Mark Suzman said that medicines are limited to treating symptoms, by helping lessen then costs and risks, reaching a cure for COVID -19 is faster. Take note that the 'chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine' are under study by Gates and his team, but no determination is forthcoming.

Through Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates may achieve a coronavirus cure that is not under the control of any government and find a cure faster.

