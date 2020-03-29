One of the highest fatality rates and cases is now recorded in Italy as their statistics continue to soar high. Coronavirus is turning the lively Italians life into a very fearful existence.

The increase of the COVID-19 is taxing the resources of the Italian civil protection agency, and this pandemic has affected ordinary Italians and health workers into fodder for the COVID-19, with millions under lockdown as well.

A drive to flatten the curve with the most draconian measures is not panning out for the most part. With a current statistic of 10,779 deaths from 97,689 infections, more are added from the most recent count. This is straining the medical frontline, but more PPEs are given so things can be better.

How the COVID-19 spread fast

For the most part, those who over 60-years old with secondary problems are vulnerable to the virus, and more than often get severe symptoms. Case in point are those over the age of 70-years old, who is about 85.6% of the total fatalities, noted by the National Institute of Health's (ISS) latest report.

The total population of Italy are over 65-years old and about 23% overall, this is like Japan with a sizable number of elderly. Compare to most demographics, those of advanced age should be careful when catching the virus.

Everyone concerned was confident of the health care of Italy, and it is essentially free for all Italian citizens. But, the number of cases overwhelmed the healthcare system, needing converted areas for medical purposes.

Usually, the elder will have no problem, but the COVID-19 has made mincemeat of the systems, and many get intubated until death comes. With Italy's high fatality rate, coronavirus is getting worse.

Most experts mention how the interaction of Italians or the social contact matrix is the culprit why the fast spread of the coronavirus happened.

According to Linda Laura Sabbadini, central director of the Italian National Institute of Statistics, since most elders got the virus, contact and not knowing they have it spread it more. Most elders are in constant contact with their family, and only a few elder live with just themselves,

Since older people are weak against the COVID-19 disease, they should be isolated as a top priority. COVID-19 once with momentum will infect more, even younger ones.

The warning was there but acted too late

According to Pierluigi Lopalco, epidemiologist and professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa, mandates to contain the virus were not follow and were generally not given any heed. Italy was unprepared as a people and a country, so the complacent attitude of the people made it one of the highest cases, and deaths which were seen in Wuhan before the Italian outbreak.

Pierluigi Lopalco added that most countries are at the start of a pandemic, but Italy has already advanced stages which should flatten out or else the worst will come.

What happens to the next wave?

The curve is not flattening and the healthcare system is very strain and breaking with more cases and deaths. Even health workers are infected by the bug too.

Lombardy province needs more PPEs, with many health professionals at the risk of infection as well. The toll on health workers is 14 dead, 3,700 doctors and nurses worked to the bone and are already tired.

Authorities are isolating people and finding beds for patients in fancy hotels that are now for quarantining 300 people, and other parts converted to serviceable medical areas.

Will many see the next sunrise or sunset?

Italy's fatality rate for the coronavirus is high, and health workers, social servants, are strained to the bone. People are hoping for all the measures to succeed and have everything back to normal.

