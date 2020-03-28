Hours before the Canadian borders close, Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry left Vancouver Island as they move to Markle's hometown in Los Angeles. Their relocation surprised many since they initially stepped down from royal duties to live in Canada and focus on their family. Dubbed Megxit 2, their exit from Canada amid fears of lockdown due to coronavirus surprised many as they settle for a permanent home in LA.

Many believed that the pair would be spending some of their time in Los Angeles since Markle's mother Doria Ragland resides in the area. Others also believe that the couple will be visiting Britain from time to time.

However, it appears that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were actually planning to live in LA. This happened weeks after the couple did their last royal duties back in London.

Living closer to Markle's mother and network

Residing in Los Angeles isn't a surprising decision because apart from being Markle's home, this is also the location of Hollywood.

Going back to her roots also means that she will be close to her mother Doria. Daily Mail reports that Doria was recently seen walking her dog in View Park while wearing a relaxed and comfortable outfit. The news outlet adds that Doria will be seeing her daughter and grandson more often now that they are living in Los Angeles.

It is said that this move was planned for some time after they realized that Canada would not work out for them and that being based in Los Angeles would be a lot better. Markle and Prince Harry also have a big support network in LA since this where Hollywood agents, PRs, and business managers are based. Aside from that, Meghan's friends and mom Doria is also there.

Royal ties continue

Now that the pair, along with their 10-month-old son Archie is in Los Angeles, many are wondering if they will be going back to Britain even for short-time visits. For now, this query wouldn't be addressed since everyone is living in isolation to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Recently, Prince Harry's father Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily, his symptoms are just mild, but he is still in self-quarantine in their Windsor home. Daily Mail further reports that Harry is in constant communication with his father and his brother Prince William. It also said that Prince Harry is grateful that they were able to spend time with the family before the coronavirus nightmare affected the U.K. and the royal family.

Markle's return to Hollywood

Amidst Megxit 2, Disney announced that Meghan will do a voiceover for the movie "Elephant" after a direct request from filmmakers. CNN reports that she did the recording in London this autumn months before their royal exit.

A trailer for the film was released, but it did not give viewers the chance to hear part of Markle's narration. This new Disney movie follows a "family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives."

Reports indicate that Markle will be going back to Hollywood after this Disney announcement. Could this be Markle's first step to getting the Hollywood spotlight back? Will Prince Harry start doing films too after recording a song with Bon Jovi?

