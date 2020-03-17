Woman's Day magazine published bold allegations on their cover with the headline "Meghan's Secret Daughter Revealed!" with a photo of the Duchess of Sussex embracing a young girl. The cover also implied that Prince Harry was demanding answers due to the issue and that it is the one lie he cannot forgive.

Although the headline implied that Mehan had a daughter that she did not initially reveal, the article inside the magazine told a different story. Based on the story, Meghan did not actually have a daughter but instead was hiding the secret that she and her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson came very close to adopting a daughter who was four years old from an LA foster home.

The magazine also cited a royal insider who claimed that Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother became close to the said child while she was working as a social worker. Furthermore, the magazine also claimed that the supposed source said that Meghan grew attached to the child that she often visited the four-year-old with her mother Doria and wanted to adopt the child before starting her own family. However, it did not work out well when she got the role in Suits which prompted her to move to Canada; also her break-up with Trevor was another factor that affected the adoption.

Moreover, the magazine's tipster claimed that Meghan kept in touch with the orphan girl and has been in continued correspondence with her even when she was adopted by another family. There were even claims that Meghan secretly visited the girl when she and Harry were in LA last month, and the magazine claims that it could be the reason that the Prince found out.

According to the report, Prince Harry was dismayed with the news and felt betrayed by Meghan. The magazine's supposed source also said that Harry has expressed to his friends how he felt Meghan was lying to him since he was completely blindsided with the news. Furthermore, the source said that for Harry, the secret seemed unforgivable.

Secret daughter rumor NOT true

The said magazine cover and article are obviously misleading. For one, the headline and the story do not coincide since the cover claimed that Meghan has a "secret daughter" that she has been hiding from Harry but the story inside said that she was apparently thinking about adopting a 4-year old girl with her husband years ago. Thus, there is no secret daughter and the tabloid definitely has misled the readers with the cover photo of Meghan hugging a girl.

Moreover, fact-checking site Gossip Cop has found out that the magazine has already published a lot of false news about Meghan and Harry's relationship. Last month, the outlet also reported that the couple broke up and that Meghan was hiding out in Canada. Two weeks ago, the same magazine was also busted for claiming that Prince Charles have banished the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the royal family.

The couple has been a favorite target of false news and gossip since their announcement to leave their royal duties behind last January.

