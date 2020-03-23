With most of the world already in self-isolation and everyone is also into social distancing to avoid getting the COVID-19 virus, staying home is the only option for many. Staying fit and healthy in these trying times is important to keep busy, and stay motivated, especially when some individuals are likely to catch cabin fever.

So what can we do to stay healthy despite being at home for a long time? Here are some tips so you will stay optimistic and motivated.

1. Stick to an active routine

Do not let the doldrums get any closer, or stay just lying around, what to do is devise a routine every day. Getting up early, making breakfast slow and easy, or adding more activities you have never done before can help to keep you busy. Being active is the key to be sharp, even if isolation is not a choice. Keeping creative is important, sleeping all day in bed may not be so productive.

2. Stretch in the living room

Ever done yoga? If you haven't tried it, this is a good time because it helps improve cardiac health and lessen chances of a heart attack. Getting isolated for a long time may add stress, so this can be helpful. Some studies of yogis over 40 years old, or those who had been doing it for five years show lower blood pressure.

3. Home gym

Nothing beats working out. Being fit and regular exercise keeps the mind focused on the goal. Also, this can help to stay motivated and active throughout the isolation period. When this is over, you will look better than ever. Who would not want that?

4. Keep a hobby

During isolation, you can try a new hobby. Whatever it is that interest you does not matter. By keeping occupied while waiting, keeps the mind from loitering anywhere. For example, knitting can be done by both men or women and could be an intensive hobby. This is just one of the ways to also keep fit and healthy in self-isolation.

5. Simple exercises with light weights

If you cannot workout in the gym, use household items as weight and do lifting exercises with them. A study reveals that working out with light and simple weights benefits adults.

6. Up your bodyweight in workouts

If lighter weights are not preferred, use your body weight in various exercises and several sets or reps. Adding more weight and reps in several exercises will max out any simple work out.

7. Practice basic circulation principles

Every 30 minutes, walk around the room. When sitting down, flex your joints all over the body. This will improve overall circulation and stretching all day long.

8. Stair walking

If there are stairs in the house, go up and down. You can even customize a stepping routine. Use the stair bannisters for support to be safe.

9. FaceTime 'walk date'

Stepping in place can be tiring. But try chatting with a friend while stepping or marching in place. This will make it more interesting too.

10. Touch base with someone

Self-isolation does not mean you will no longer communicate with other people. Call a friend or catch up, now there is more than enough free time to chat.

Last words

Self-isolation means keeping the mind active by meditating to keep fit and healthy. It is better than just doing nothing. These activities can help you remain sane despite being away from the rest of the world.

