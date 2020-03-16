Washington Township Police arrested a deranged son who brutally stabbed his father to send him to heaven. The reason was he got upset when he was told to go to school.

According to police, Jeremy Lee Rife, age 18 said that he tried to murder his father. When he was arrested at 7.15 p.m. in a Washington Township home from court records.

Police authorities told Rife got charged for attempted third-degree murder, including aggravated assault with a misdemeanour of simple assault, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment, indicated by court records.

Later he was sent to the Franklin County Jail on a Tuesday, with a bail of $250,000 in the location of his incarceration.

Early responding police witnessed the father on his son in the front of the porch when they arrived. The wounded father suffered a chest stabbed with a steak knife, that was found nearby.

Witnesses to the scene said that the deranged son even wants to inflict harm and walked aggressively towards the injured father. He was even screaming that he wanted to kill his dad which was heard by others.

A struggle followed as the police wanted to subdue Rife while going having a wild commotion. The last resort was a stun gun to get him under control while getting too rowdy.

When he was inserted into the police car, he told the officers he was trying to send his father to heaven.

Rife's father reported to the police that it all started because his son refused to go to school in the morning. Soon after, his father was the subject of Rife's unhinged reaction, nearly killing him.

Other details came out that Rife got mad and hit an unknown female in the back, knocking her in a chair, based on court records.

Rife's father added that he tried to keep his son out of the house, locking him outdoors. He contacted a relative to warn not to allow his son inside the house. The relative informed the alarmed father that his son was there acting hostile and aggressive.

A little after, the father went to the relative's house, both father and son argued. Later, Rife got a steak knife and went out stabbing his dad in the chest, which bent the knife, according to witness records.

In his wounded condition, his father held on till the authorities arrested his son.

Jeremy Lee Rife had his trial regarding the three counts of simple assault, and another resisting arrest by police officers after he severely injured his father on that day.

Why the son's actions was like that against his father was not discussed, but it is only known how the argument became a brutal stabbing instead that left Jeremy Rife's father severely injured but not killing him.

Police filed the charges and all the evidence gathered that led to the son's arrest.

The woman remains unidentified till now, nor is the relative who witnessed the commotion too.

With the injury inflicted on the father by getting stabbed by his son, and who tried to send him to heaven, there is no sentence yet.

