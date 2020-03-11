A jury in Hays County in Texas gave a verdict of guilty to a woman on Thursday who committed a gruesome crime that shocked the nation. During a fit of rage, Krystle Concepcion Villanueva beheaded her 5-year-old daughter. Villanueva was apprehended by police in the house which she was shares with her daughter Giovanna, the father, and his parents. The scene of the crime is located at Kyle, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of Austin.

The proclaimed guilty Krystle Concepcion Villanueva is sentenced to life imprisonment without any chance of parole, for the merciless mutilation of her young daughter Giovanna Hernandez. To add to the charges that led to a guilty verdict, juror also added that she was also guilty of 'aggravated' assault by stabbing the grandfather with a sharp weapon. Fortunately, the elderly man survived the attack.

According to the reports filed by the police, that related events back on January 5, 2017, when they were summoned to their house in Kyle, where the family of Krystle lived. Reports would indicate that her father-in-law called 911 and reported that she attacked him without reason from behind. He was able to get away, but not without a stab in the back and head. He ran away from his daughter-in-law to guard himself.

He stayed in the house but did not leave. A SWAT team was deployed and they entered the homestead when Giovanna could be in mortal danger. Searching the house, the officers discovered the girl's mangled corpse and her head severed off the child's badly mutilated body.

This gun-wrenching murder scene was also reported to the Hays District Attorney's Office, which handled the prosecution later. When Krystle was taken into custody and charged for the murder and aggravated assault, she was tested for alcohol and drugs in her blood, which turned out positive. Authorities believed this may be a contributing factor to the gruesome crime.

During her capital murder hearings, the defence of Krystle did not dispute that she had indeed killed her child Giovanna. The defence attorneys asked the jury to judge her not guilty because of insanity. According to her defence, she was delusional when she tried to kill her father in law, severing the head of her daughter during the period of the crime. She believed that both were clones, and killing them is the way to retrieve her real family members, said the DA's Office.

When the insanity plea failed, her attorney disagreed because the insanity plea should have been a not guilty verdict from the jury.

To no avail, despite objections of the defence attorneys, the court jury on Thursday disregarded the insanity plea, and give a verdict of guilty. The judge gave Krystle to a lifetime in jail or life, no chance of parole for the murder of Giovanna, aged 5-years old and an added 20-years in jail for the attempted murder of her father-in-law.

