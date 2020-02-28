Recent reports indicate that patients who recovered from coronavirus may still get infected the second time. Apart from the possible coronavirus reinfection, the symptoms may increase and could be fatal.

One incident reports a patient who was cured of the disease. However, with the recurrence of the symptoms, it resulted in heart failure due to secondary complications, which eventually caused the death of the patient. Doctors claim that this the case in Hubei, the hotspot of the coronavirus, in which the spread has now resulted to more than 2,700 deaths and ravaging 80,000 plus cases all over the globe.

Taiwan News reports that "it's highly possible to get infected a second time. A few people recovered from the first time by their own immune system, but the meds they use are damaging their heart tissue, and when they get it the second time, the antibody doesn't help but makes it worse, and they die a sudden death from heart failure."

Current data shared about the viral contagion from the unknown source said, "the virus outsmarted all of us." But Chinese pulmonologist Zhong Nanshan pointed out that three days is the usual time before symptoms show up, though it might take one to 24 days to see visible signs of infection.

Testing for positive infection will get a negative reading during the window period of the virus. With this, the virus will bypass the test kits, remaining undetected. Several cases showing lung infections were diagnosed via CT scan which turned out negative in the first four tests but was positive on the fifth test.

News organizations like the BBC and well intention media sources are concerned over the positive negative results, which is a negative infection when they are positive for it. Now, possible reinfection is possible with cured positive patients. It takes six negative tests before the right test result is gotten.

False-negative results cast doubts on how many have the coronavirus, and how the Chinese officials have reported their cases and deaths from the virus. Updating the testing methods for detecting the contagion has more cases and reported deaths than ever.

Virologists are saying that diagnostics are not accurate and cure is still a relative term, which can be deceiving. Once diagnosed as cured by doctors, coronavirus might be living in cured patients,which may infect others anytime.

Coronavirus will attack ACE2 receptors in tissues of the heart, lungs, kidneys, and even testicles, making it easier to infect the host. For now, this is just a hypothesis and no conclusive proof is released yet.

John Hopkins suggests that coronavirus is changing fast, with COVID-19 very active now in many hotspots in several countries like China, Italy, Korea, and in the middle eastern countries.

Dr Amire Roess, who is a Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology at George Mason University, related that immunity can be gained from viral exposure or contamination, and would not get sick again. Why types of the coronavirus allow possible reinfection and how ti works is not yet known.

