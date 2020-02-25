Lower snow totals will fall than initially expected for the immediate Chicago area. The coming winter storm will involve two systems that will blend carrying rain, snow, and wind.

The first part of the system is trying to bring rain showers Monday afternoon and into the night in the Chicago area.

The Winter Storm Watch takes place on Tuesday at noon for DeKalb, LaSalle, McHenry, Kane, Kendall counties; at 3 p.m. for Cook, Will, Lake (Ill.), DuPage, counties; and at 6 p.m. for Lake (Ind.), Porter, Livingston, and Kankakee counties.

The Watch will be ongoing for all counties until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service announced this decision due to the potential for 6" or more of heavy, wet snow in Chicago and areas to the west and north of the city.

Aside from snow, the rain will be widespread in the north and east over the area Monday night, possibly mixed with wet snow at times, mostly in the northern and westernmost sections.

The winter storm is predicted to be the biggest snowfall of the season in the Chicago area.

Snow will be prevalent in areas of the Plains, Northeast, and Midwest this week, likely disrupting travel and closing schools.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snowfall is likely to be prevalent across the Midwest into the lower to central Great Lakes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also Read: Tom Hiddleston Channels Loki While Giving The Local Weather Report In Chicago [VIDEO]

Chicago had springlike temperatures this weekend.

Four to 7 inches of snow will possibly prevail between Tuesday and Wednesday. The highest accumulations will be along and south of Interstate 80 and possibly along the lakefront.

The first part of the system is meeting the dry low-level air in place.

Instead of the northern suburbs getting the brunt of the storm, the forecasts have shifted and now the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana are expected to see the highest snow totals.

Monday evening rain with some flurries transpired in the Chicago area. By Tuesday morning, the area expects a mix of rain and snow, changing into wet snow in the afternoon.

Tuesday night will see heavy snow falling, causing a significant effect on the evening commute and potentially hazardous road conditions.

The Winter Storm Watch for six inches or more of heavy snow has been stretched to cover most counties in northeast Illinois. This includes Chicago and Cook County as well as Porter and Lake Counties in northwest Indiana.

Snowfall accumulations across the Midwest into the lower to central Great Lakes may range from 6 to 12 inches; some locally higher totals are possible.

According to Brett Borchardt, "A period of heavy snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour at times ... the greatest risk of snowfall of greater than 6 inches of snow is currently within the watch area."

The highest amounts were highlighted in the Cook County and other parts of the lakefront, including northwest Indiana, as well as areas south of I-80.

Related Article: Midwest Snow: First Wintry Storm Blankets Area In Foot-Deep Snow