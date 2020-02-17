Amazon offers an insane selection of products, and searching for "essential oils" on the mega-site will return more than 100,000 results. This also means a wide range of quality.

To stay refreshed and energized, you can turn your whole day into an aromatherapy session by using essential oils in your skincare routine, whether on their own or in specialized products. Distinguish between oils and creams infused with essential oils - such as lavender, lemon, peppermint, and rosemary - and those made with synthetic scents.

Here are some of the best essential oils for the body and mind:

1. Lemon oil

You will find everything from household cleaner to hand soap to flavored sparkling water with the essence of lemon. Lemon has become so universally identified with freshness and cleanliness because it is a powerful antibacterial, astringent, and antiseptic agent.

Lemon oil is made by cold-pressing the peel of the plant. Diffuse the essential oil to refresh your home's air or apply it to treat acne and foot fungus.

2. Peppermint oil

Peppermint is one of the best smelling essential oils and offers a myriad of health benefits as well as a boost of energy. A great essence for aromatherapy, the minty scent is reminiscent of candy canes and fresh summer days.

The package includes a dropper for easy use.

Peppermint oil is an effective ingredient in cosmetics and beauty products that are used to combat skin and hair problems.

For skincare, it has soothing and cooling abilities that freshen the skin.

3. Clary Sage oil

According to a study in 2013, women who smelled clary sage experienced reduced blood pressure and breathing rates; they were also able to relax during a stressful medical exam.

This essential oil will create a calming and balanced atmosphere. It will also aid in reducing feelings of anxiety and depression.

A bonus perk is that it may also help with memory and attention.

4. Lavender oil

The foundation of a healthy lifestyle begins and ends with sleep, so if you ever find yourself tossing and turning at night, research suggests that lavender oil may be your saving grace. Diffuse this large 2-ounce bottle of lavender oil each night before bed.

According to a study, it could even go toe-to-toe against a prescription medication for general anxiety.

The essential oil is steam-distilled from the flowering tops of the lavender plant.

