Moments from "General Hospital" for Monday reveal psychological coups and taunts. A character will struggle with some flashbacks, someone will try to leave discreetly, and another one will have a face-off with a former enemy.

After selling her shares to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Nelle (Chloe Lanier) becomes confident that she is in control now and can do whatever she wants.

She even rubs Michael's (Chad Duell) face in it, telling him how she's leaving him and his family in the dust. This caused Michael, the sharp tool in the shed that he is, to be skeptical.

There is taunting that Valentin will cross paths with Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan). He will be less apprehensive now that he has been broken by this non-Cassadine news.

Monday's affairs will set the stage for some major baby swap progress. Brad is worried about losing "Wiley," so he has managed to get Lucas to agree with the idea of moving to Oregon.

The divulging of the baby swap secret is expected to be quite an emotional ride. Fans anticipate the long-awaited truth to be spilled as spoilers strongly hint that it is next week when Michael will finally learn that his son Jonah is still alive.

Brad won't be off the hook as Lucas will start to have some flashbacks this week. These flashbacks will most likely have to do with the night of the infamous car accident. It may be sooner when he realizes that Brad admitted to the baby switch secret.

The excitement's about to rev up in Port Charles as there is a blooming love story. Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) will be involved in a hot hook-up.

During Valentin's chat with a ghostly Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers), Valentin had an appalling dawning moment about his daughter with Lulu.



Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) was evidently meant to be this twisted dream grandchild - the perfect combination of Helena's and Luke Spencer's (Anthony Geary) genes.

Nelle is ready to strike a deal with Valentin in order to get her big payday, proceeding with baby plans of her own.

Nelle tried several times to persuade Michael to offer up the kind of money she thought she deserved in exchange for the ELQ stock. He didn't take her all that seriously, and now she decided to move on to settle a deal with Valentin.

The end of the week has Nelle trying to make an exit of some sort wherein she tries to leave town with Wiley.

Willow will be heartbroken over the news and Chase will be the one who breaks the news to her. She will most definitely not take it easy accepting the fact that her baby is dead.

