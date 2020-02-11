Despite the numerous break-up rumors that their relationship has gone through since it started in 2016, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara looked even more in love at the 92nd Academy Awards, Sunday night.

The couple made their Oscars debut as they posed at the red carpet radiating their love into the Oscars atmosphere before heading to the awards show.

During the show, Mara then cheered on her lover as Phoenix received his Best Actor Award for his movie "Joker" where he portrayed Batman's arch-enemy to a tee.

To celebrate the "Joker" star's Oscar win, the couple was then spotted at Monty's Good Burger which is known for its plant-based menu in Los Angeles. The couple was still dressed in their red carpet outfits while digging into their burgers looking even more in love. Their post-awards night grub was captured by Greg Williams a photographer who then took it to Instagram to post the photo of the lovebirds. The moment was describe by E!Online as the most adorable Oscars after-party in Academy Awards history.

The couple met in the set of the film "Her" in 2013 where Phoenix starred as Theodore Twombly a writer who fell in love with his intelligence virtual assistant portrayed by Scarlett Johansson. While Mara played as Catherine, Twombly's ex-wife.

The two, however, did not start dating until 2016 when they started filming the movie, Mary Magdalene. The two kept their relationship under wraps until 2017 when they first appeared as a couple during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Although the couple's relationship seems to be going strong, they were favorite targets of break-up rumors circulating. For one, in December 2019, the couple was reported to have broken up over January Jones trying to pursue the "Joker" star. Per Gossip Cop , January was reportedly "crushing hard" on the actor after his portrayal of Mr. J.

In February of 2019, there were also rumors of the to splitting up after rumors that they were fighting due to Phoenix's refusal to get married, have kids and raise a family. There have been more rumors about the coupe allegedly breaking up in the course of their relationship.

However, the couple has debunked these rumors in their appearances where they show up even more in love with each other each time. And have been reported engaged by Vanity Fair.

During the 2020 Golden Globes back in January, the couple walked the red carpet together where Phoenix was caught adoring his rumored fiancé as they made their way through the photographers.

During the show, Phoenix also received the Golden Globe for Best Actor for "Joker" where he expressed his love to Mara while wiping away tears during his acceptance speech.

In October 2019, the "Her" actor also opened up about how he became infatuated with Mara even revealing that she was the first and only woman he ever stalked online.

The Oscars' best actor also emphasized that he already has everything he needs in his life with Mara in it.

