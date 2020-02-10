February is dreary and cold and, oh, there is that romantic holiday you won't be celebrating. But Valentine's Day falls on a Wednesday this year, so it is unlikely that your coupled friends will do something grand and extravagant on a weeknight.

If you find yourself alone come February 14, it does not mean that the day itself can't be special.

Here are ways to celebrate Single Awareness Day:

1. Babysit for an overworked couple.

A night off from parents' duties to spend some quality time with their partner is just what they need. Do them some good by offering to watch their kids for the night since you don't have any plans.

2. Make cards for all your single friends.

Make Valentine cards for your fellow singletons to practically say, "You are valued."

3. Travel.

You could go on a road trip or go snowboarding all day. Visit a place full of energy and go dancing until the early hours.

Travel as a means to love and take care of yourself.

4. Build a community.

Socialize and make meaningful connections with other people. Join clubs around your favorite hobbies and topics. If you are in the creative field, surround yourself within a circle where creativity is the norm.

Another option is to reach out to old friends already in your life and strengthen your deeper communal ties. A rich life consists of good people in your life who care about you and your daily life.

5. Revamp your perception of Valentine's Day in your mind.

Being single is a celebratory moment to discover yourself. Without a partner, you have time to focus on "You." When you are in a relationship, another human being is prioritized.

Utilize your time being single to learn to be comfortable with yourself. Take advantage of your freedom by practicing self-acceptance, working on your self-esteem, and being more hopeful. This in return will make you that much more appealing and complete when you find someone who is compliments to you.

6. Send yourself flowers such as roses or a fun candy bouquet.

Sign the card "From A Special Admirer" and send it to yourself on Valentine's Day. Even if you know it is you who sent it, it will still make your day.



7. Host a singles-only dinner party.

Invite all your single colleagues and toast to your independence.

8. Pamper yourself.

Practice self-care by doing something you love on Valentine's day. Watch your favorite TV show or movie, read a good book or take a bubble bath.

9. Bake.

Make it a goal to eat all yourself. Make a snack from scratch, not a box.

10. Fresh out of a relationship? Do something your ex never wanted you to do.

You can finally stroll aimlessly through Target or play video games for hours that your ex considered as torture. Take this opportunity to do it alone without someone being controlling.

11. Go on a shopping spree and take advantage of the holiday sales.

Since you won't be spending on dinner and chocolates, spend your money on a new wardrobe. Buy it on sale so you can save money.

