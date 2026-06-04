Tech

Apple Wallet Digital ID May Now Help Texans Verify Their Age as App Store Law Takes Effect

Apple is now offering an easier way to verify one’s age via Wallet’s Digital ID.

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Apple Wallet Digital ID

Apple has now shared ways users can verify their age in Texas in the company's latest guidelines. Here, the big tech company revealed that the Wallet app's Digital ID feature can also be used to authenticate your age.

This stems from the recent App Store law that recently took effect in the state, which is now requiring age verification among its constituents to avoid unauthorized downloads, purchases, and more.

Apple Wallet's Digital ID in Texas Can be Used to Verify Age

Apple has released a new support document that talks about the different ways to verify one's age on the platform, so that users who are of the right age will not be hindered from using the App Store.

It is a different story for minors or underage users as they are prevented by the law from using the App Store freely and without their parents' or guardians' permission.

Based on the support document, new Apple Accounts created within the state of Texas on or after June 4 are subject to age verification, and they may use multiple methods to do so, including the Digital ID method.

While users already input their birth date when creating a new Apple Account, the platform may ask for more ways to authenticate and verify the information that the users declared. The company said that they may look at credit card information, how long they have had an Apple Account, and other methods to prove one's age.

While Apple said that it may also use credit cards as a way to verify age information on Texans' Apple Accounts, debit cards are ineligible for the age checks.

Here's How to Use Digital ID as an Age Verification Tool

According to 9to5Mac, one of the supported verifications is the Digital ID feature of the Wallet app, and for users who do not have this yet or have not created one yet, here is the way to do so.

Go to the Wallet app and look at the top right corner to locate the "+" (plus) button to add a new ID. There are select eligible identification cards accepted by the Wallet app to create one's Digital ID, including a person's Driver's License and other forms of State IDs.

Select "Digital ID" to create this on the Wallet app, and Apple may ask for more authentication, which requires asking users for their US passports.

Originally published on Tech Times

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