Apple AirPods New iPhone Camera Feature Now Live on IOS 26—How to Use It?

Apple's recent update for iOS 26 has delivered a new AirPods iPhone camera feature that will surely be helpful to those who own the wearable and are fond of taking photos with their smartphone.

There are plenty of camera features that now come with the AirPods via this release of iOS 26, with Apple taking advantage of the audio wearable's wireless connectivity to help add new experiences.

AirPods Get New iPhone Camera Feature on iOS 26

A new report from 9to5Mac reveals that Apple has added a new feature for the AirPods that allows users to control the iPhone's cameras easily, with the audio wearables acting as a remote.

The new feature comes with the latest version of iOS 26, which added a new feature to AirDrop's settings called "Camera Remote" that offers a direct way to take photos and videos.

On the Settings page itself, Apple describes the new feature as a way to "capture a photo, start or stop recording, and more" using the AirPods' stem for the regular versions, and the digital crown for the over-the-ear version, AirPods Max.

The same feature is also known for being a long-time Apple Watch feature as users can pull up the Camera app on the smartwatch as a way to control the iPhone's camera in order to snap photos or videos.

This is an intuitive feature on the Apple Watch as it takes advantage of its wireless connectivity with the iPhone and utilizes its display to better optimize controls, choosing between taking shots or recording clips.

What Is the New Camera Feature?

Apple revealed in its support document that the Camera Remote feature is exclusive to devices updated to the latest version of iOS 26 and iPadOS 26, which means that this feature is also available on the iPads.

The company also revealed that alongside this Camera Remote feature, users may also utilize the AirPods as a microphone for the devices' cameras and make it easy to capture audio when taking videos.

How to Use AirPods Feature

According to the support document, the AirPods Camera Remote feature is only available for devices updated to the latest version of iOS 26 and has it enabled via the device's Settings app.

To do so, go to the Settings app and look for the specific menu of the AirPods to pull up the available options. Scroll down and look for the Camera Control category and press the Camera Remote option.

Here, users may choose their preferred gesture for controlling the Camera app, which includes either a quick "Press Once" option or the "Press and Hold" control. Apple said that "Press Once's" media control and "Press and Hold" Siri gestures will be unavailable when Camera Control is live.

Originally published on Tech Times