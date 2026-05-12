U.S. Crime & Justice

Off-Duty Security Guard Who Shot and Killed 17-Year-Old Boy as He Laid on the Ground Found Guilty of Murder

By
Aaron Brown Myers Aaron Brown Myers
Aaron Brown Myers, 51, was convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Hazrat Ali Rohani seven times outside the Renton Big 5 store in June 2024.

A jury convicted off-duty security guard Aaron Brown Myers, 51, of second-degree murder and second-degree assault on May 7, 2026, for fatally shooting 17-year-old Hazrat Ali Rohani outside a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Renton, Washington.

The verdict came nearly two years after Myers shot Rohani seven times on June 5, 2024, including six times in the back as the teenager lay on the ground calling for his mother. Prosecutors presented evidence showing Myers continued firing even after Rohani had collapsed, with surveillance footage confirming the teen posed no threat at the time of the shooting.

Rohani and two friends had gone to the sporting goods store to return or seek assistance with their airsoft guns when Myers confronted them in the parking lot, believing they were about to commit an armed robbery, according to People.

Despite the teens repeatedly shouting that the weapons were not real and raising their hands in compliance, Myers escalated the situation by pointing his firearm at them. Witnesses testified that the group complied with Myers' commands and dropped the BB guns, but Myers opened fire when Rohani began to lower one arm while turning away.

Court testimony revealed that surveillance footage captured approximately 20 seconds between the moment Myers exited his truck and his final shot.

The video showed Rohani backing away from Myers with his hands over his head and fingers extended to show they were empty, contradicting Myers' claim that the teen was reaching for a weapon.

One surviving teen told police he repeatedly informed Myers they were holding airsoft guns while following his orders, but Myers proceeded to shove him to the ground and straddle him.

Myers, who was not employed to provide security at the location, told investigators he was conducting voluntary "overwatch" in the parking lot due to rising crime in the area. He claimed he felt a duty to act to protect his son, who was attending a martial arts class at a nearby gym, and believed he did not have time to call 911, Hoodline reported.

Defense attorney Mark Middaugh argued that Myers, drawing on his military and security background, reasonably believed the teens posed an immediate threat and acted to protect others.

The jury delivered its verdict on what would have been Rohani's 19th birthday. Myers faces between 10 and 18 years in prison for the murder conviction, plus an additional 10 years for a firearm enhancement, with sentencing scheduled for Jul. 21, 2026.

The conviction closed a tragic chapter for the family of Hazrat Ali Rohani, who died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and six to his back, as per Komo News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald

Tags
Murder, Security guard, Guilty, Fatal shooting
© 2024 Lawyer Herald All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Donald Trump

Medical Experts and Former Allies Sound Alarm Over 'Deteriorating' Donald Trump's 'Classic Signs of Dementia'

Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu Says Israel Could Go Inside Iran To Take Its Enriched Uranium: 'You Go In And You Take It Out'
NVIDIA Logo
NVIDIA Invests $40B to Equity AI Deals This Year; OpenAI Becomes Top Recipient
US congressman declares aliens exist
Are 4ft Aliens Real? FBI Declassified Files Reveal Humanoid Sightings
Netflix Unveils New Generative AI Rules to Balance Creativity, Responsibility
Netflix Sued by Texas AG Over Allegedly Collecting Children's Data to Sell for Profit
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought in 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed and Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC as NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words