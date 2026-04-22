Entertainment Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis

The Iran war continues to affect airlines around the world.

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Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has announced that it will be cutting 20,000 short-haul flights amid the ongoing jet fuel crisis, greatly affecting travel in Europe.

The slashing of flights will affect the airline's schedule all the way until October.

Lufthansa Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights

According to a report by Travel Weekly, Lufthansa Group noted that the 20,000 flights is equivalent to less than 1% of its capacity.

It should be noted that the following airlines fall under the Lufthansa Group:

  • Austrian Airlines
  • Brussels Airlines
  • Discover Airlines
  • Eurowings
  • ITA Airways
  • Lufthansa
  • Swiss International Air Lines

Per Travel and Tour World, among the affected routes are the following:

  • Bydgoszcz and Rzeszów in Poland
  • Stavanger in Norway
  • Toulouse in France

Berlin, Leipzig, and Stuttgart in Germany are also expected to lose daily services from Frankfurt and Munich.

Does Lufthansa Group Have Enough Jet Fuel Left?

Despite reducing the number of flights, Lufthansa has assured that it has a stable fuel supply for flights in its summer schedule.

"Lufthansa is pursuing a range of measures to this end, including the physical procurement of jet fuel as well as price hedging," the company said.

The company's assurance comes days after International Energy Agency Director Fatih said that Europe has approximately six weeks of remaining jet fuel supplies left.

Originally published on Travelers Today

Tags
Europe, Airline

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due to Jet Fuel Crisis
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