Netflix has been slapped with a new lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who alleges that the streaming giant collects children's data without their consent, with plans to sell it for a profit.

Apart from that allegation, the Texas attorney general also said that Netflix has designed its platform to be one that pushes subscribers or users to be addicted to the streaming experience.

Netflix Faces Lawsuit For Alleged Children's Data Collection

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a complaint which alleges that Netflix has designed its platform as a "behavioral surveillance program of staggering scale" through the collection of a significant amount of data.

According to CNET, Attorney General Paxton said that Netflix designed its platform to be "addictive" to users, one that "requires getting Texans and their children glued to the screen" all for the sake of the alleged data collection.

It can be recalled that Google and Meta were found liable earlier this year for the lawsuit claiming that YouTube and Instagram were designed to be addictive to children.

Texas AG Says Netflix Plans to Sell Data For Profit

The lawsuit from the attorney general also went as far as to allege that Netflix plans to "monetize the data for a handsome profit."

According to CNET's report, Netflix previously denied the allegations that they are harvesting user data for profit, particularly to sell the said user data to third-party partners and platforms.

The publication noted that the Texas Attorney General had previously filed a similar case against Google in 2022, alleging that the Mountain View tech giant collected biometric user data without consent from services such as Google Photos, Google Assistant, and Nest Hub Max.

Originally published on Tech Times