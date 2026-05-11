Netanyahu Says Israel Could Go Inside Iran To Take Its Enriched Uranium: ‘You Go In And You Take It Out’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country's forces could enter Iran and take its enriched uranium as negotiations with the U.S. continue to be stalled.

Speaking to CBS News' "60 Minutes," Netanyahu said the war is "not over" because the regime still has its stockpile of enriched uranium and "there are still-enrichment sites that have to be dismantled."

Asked about how the uranium would be removed, Netanyahu said "you go in and you take it out." He declined to specify about "military means," but he noted that Trump told him "I want to go in there."

"I think it can be done physically. That's not the problem. If you have an agreement, and you go in, and you take it out, why not? That's the best way," he added.

Pressed on the matter, Netanyahu declined to "give a timetable to it," but called the scenario a "terrifically important mission."

It is unclear how the war will continue following Iran's response to the U.S.'s proposal, which President Donald Trump called "unacceptable."

Trump discussed the development in a brief social media post on Sunday, saying he had "just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives'" and didn't "like it."

Speaking to Axios later that day, Trump said the response was "inappropriate" and the regime has been "tapping along many nations for 47 years."

Iranian media claimed that Tehran's response sought to end the war and ensure guarantees that it wouldn't resume.

Tasnim news, which is affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the response "stresses the necessity of lifting U.S. sanctions, ending the war on all fronts" and guarantee the country's control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The country demanded an immediate end to the U.S.'s blockade upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding. Such a development would be followed by 30 days on negotiations focused on lifting sanctions on the country and unfreezing its assets.

Iranian media didn't specify whether the country was willing to make any concessions related to its nuclear program. A regime source told the outlet that Trump's dismissal of its response "has no importance."

No one in Tehran "writes proposals to please Trump," the source added. "The negotiating team should draft proposals only for the rights of the Iranian people, and when Trump is dissatisfied with them, naturally that is better."

Originally published on IBTimes