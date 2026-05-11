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NVIDIA Invests $40B to Equity AI Deals This Year; OpenAI Becomes Top Recipient

NVIDIA is making massive investments in AI.

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NVIDIA has made significant investments in the artificial intelligence industry, and now, it has been revealed that the company has already committed $40 billion to up-and-coming companies worldwide.

NVIDIA Invests $40B to Equity AI Deals

According to a report by CNBC, NVIDIA's investment took place before the first half of the year even ended, with the company making significant moves throughout 2026 mostly for AI but also to publicly traded companies.

The Santa Clara-based components giant made a total of seven multi-billion-dollar investments to publicly traded companies throughout the early months of the year, including the two most recent made to Corning for $3.2 billion and $2.1 billion to IREN.

According to TechCrunch's report, these aggressive moves from NVIDIA are still far from its investments in the entirety of 2025, particularly as the company invested in AI startups, which include 67 venture deals last year.

NVIDIA's Largest Investment Is OpenAI

TechCrunch said that NVIDIA was able to reach $40 billion rapidly in 2026 because of its massive investment in OpenAI, which amounted to a whopping $30 billion.

The publication noted that this is significantly smaller than the earlier pledge from NVIDIA, which was initially valued at $100 million.

It is widely known that NVIDIA's early and massive bet on the artificial intelligence industry paid off, and this led them to be the most valuable tech company in 2024 and 2025, surpassing Apple, Inc.

Originally published on Tech Times

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