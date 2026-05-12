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Epic Games Says That Its AI Use Will Focus on Efficiency, Not Replacing Humans

AI is welcome over at Epic Games but only to improve their workflow.

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Fortnite

Epic Games has now shared that they are welcoming the use of artificial intelligence within the company but said that its adoption will not replace humans in their workforce.

Epic Games Explains Its AI Use Is For Company Efficiency

According to GameRant, Epic Games' senior external development manager for "Fortnite," Stephanie Arnette, recently addressed during a panel at Gamescom Latam how the company will move forward with its plans to adopt AI.

Here, the executive said that the company is now exploring different AI tools for its games and other related work, but it does not mean that it will replace humans in their workforce.

It was revealed by Arnette that Epic Games' plans regarding the integration of artificial intelligence focus on bringing efficiency to different departments, teams, and workflows only.

The latest from Arnette follows recent comments made by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who said that Valve's requirement for AI disclosure on Steam makes no sense for game stores.

The Epic Games Store does not require developers to disclose AI use to customers, which has led many to speculate about how AI is actually being used within the company.

AI Won't Replace Humans at Jobs Over at Epic

Despite the reassurances, AI use at Epic is already more extensive than just efficiency tools. The "Fortnite" executive admitted that the use of AI is also being explored by the company "in the art realm as well."

It can be recalled that players had a dispute with Epic Games for the latter's alleged use of AI to develop in-game assets last December, which the company denied.

Moreover, it was noted that Epic Games previously integrated an AI chatbot to "Fortnite's" customer support. This setup changed the way people asked for support as they are made to interact with a chatbot first before being connected with a human representative.

It is also important to note that Epic also featured two AI-powered NPCs in last year's "Fortnite Lego Brick Life," with one character featuring the voice of the late Earl James Jones for the appearance of Darth Vader. Because of this, Epic Games faced a lawsuit from SAG-AFTRA over its AI use.

Originally published on Player One

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