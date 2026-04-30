Elon Musk Accuses Sam Altman of 'Bait and Switch' in High-Stakes Court Case

Elon Musk accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman of pulling a "bait and switch" during a tense court appearance on Wednesday, as a high-profile legal battle over the future of the artificial intelligence company continues in Oakland, California.

Testifying for a second day in federal court, Musk said he felt misled about OpenAI's original mission as a nonprofit focused on safe artificial intelligence.

Speaking directly from the witness stand, he said, "I was a fool who provided them free funding to create a startup," adding that he had given about $38 million in early support, NY Post reported.

Musk told the court that things changed when he learned OpenAI had raised $10 billion from Microsoft in 2023, .

That moment, he said, confirmed his belief that the company had moved away from its original goals. He also said he sent a message to Altman asking, "What the hell is going on? This is a bait and switch."

Inside the courtroom, Musk described his changing view of OpenAI in three stages: "Enthusiastic support," followed by "Growing skepticism," and finally what he called, "They're looting a nonprofit." He added, "We are currently in phase 3."

Elon Musk testifies he was a 'fool' to invest with 'disingenuous' OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in bombshell trial https://t.co/LRRsB2QzMV pic.twitter.com/pXAdci7zdA — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2026

Sam Altman Faces Elon Musk Accusations

The trial has become a sharp dispute between Musk and OpenAI leadership over whether the company stayed true to its founding promises.

OpenAI's attorney, William Savitt, challenged Musk's version of events, questioning his early involvement and support for the company's structure.

At times, the courtroom grew tense as Musk pushed back against yes-or-no questioning.

When pressed on past discussions, he compared it to an unfair question and argued that context mattered more than simple answers. The judge stepped in several times to keep the proceedings moving and focused.

According to Yahoo, Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman were present in court, watching closely as the testimony unfolded. Neither has publicly responded in detail to Musk's latest accusations from the stand.

The case also revisited old messages and emails from OpenAI's early years, including discussions about whether the organization should move toward a for-profit model.

Musk acknowledged that such conversations took place but insisted the direction later taken by the company went beyond what he believed was agreed.

Outside the courtroom, Musk has previously referred to Altman as "Scam Altman" on social media, adding further heat to an already personal legal fight.

Originally published on vcpost.com