Tripadvisor Announces 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do Winners

Tripadvisor has announced this year's winners of the annual Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do.

The annual Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do focuses on travel experiences and attractions around the world. The ranking is based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Europe Comes Out on Top

According to TravelPulse, Europe is the biggest winner this year as many of its travel experiences and attractions have made it to the rankings.

It goes to show that many of Europe's travel experiences and attractions are highly rated and loved by Tripadvisor users.

2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do - World Winners

The winners of the Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do are as follows:

Top Experiences - World: The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Center (Portugal)

The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Center (Portugal) Once in a Lifetime - World: Silfra: Snorkeling Between Tectonic Plates - Meet on Location (Iceland)

Silfra: Snorkeling Between Tectonic Plates - Meet on Location (Iceland) Top Attractions - World: Royal Yacht Britannia (United Kingdom)

Royal Yacht Britannia (United Kingdom) Cultural & Historic - World: The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Center (Portugal)

The Unvanquished Tour in Porto City Center (Portugal) Family-Friendly - World: Visit Vila Encantada, the dinosaur park in Pomerode! (Brazil)

Visit Vila Encantada, the dinosaur park in Pomerode! (Brazil) Food & Drink - World: London (United Kingdom)

London (United Kingdom) Amusement & Water Parks - World: Futuroscope (France)

Futuroscope (France) Sailing & Day Cruises - World: Blue Cave and Hvar Tour - 5 Islands Tour from Split and Trogir (Croatia)

Blue Cave and Hvar Tour - 5 Islands Tour from Split and Trogir (Croatia) Nature & Outdoors - World: Blue Mountains Small-Group Tour from Sydney with Scenic World,Sydney Zoo & Ferry (Australia)

Blue Mountains Small-Group Tour from Sydney with Scenic World,Sydney Zoo & Ferry (Australia) Water Sports - World: Silfra: Snorkeling Between Tectonic Plates - Meet on Location (Iceland)

The winners of Top City Experiences are as follows:

Amsterdam: Amsterdam All-Inclusive 90-Minutes Canal Cruise by Captain Jack

Amsterdam All-Inclusive 90-Minutes Canal Cruise by Captain Jack Barcelona: Barcelona in 1 Day: Sagrada Familia, Park Guell,Old Town & Pickup

Barcelona in 1 Day: Sagrada Familia, Park Guell,Old Town & Pickup London: London Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs

London Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs New York City: Central Park Pedicab Guided Tours

Central Park Pedicab Guided Tours Paris: Eiffel Tower Dedicated Reserved Access Top or 2nd floor by lift

Eiffel Tower Dedicated Reserved Access Top or 2nd floor by lift Rome: 3 in 1 Cooking Class near Navona: Fettuccine, Ravioli & Tiramisu

Originally published on Travelers Today