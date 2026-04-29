American Airlines Restricts Power Banks Amid Lithium Battery Concerns

American Airlines is tightening rules on portable chargers, limiting how many passengers can bring and how they must be stored during flights, as concerns grow over lithium battery safety.

Starting Friday, travelers will only be allowed to carry up to two power banks on board. Each device must stay within reach at all times and cannot be placed in overhead bins.

When in use, chargers must also remain visible to airline crew. The policy is part of a broader effort to reduce fire risks linked to lithium batteries.

The airline said the move comes after a rise in battery-related incidents. Data from the Federal Aviation Administration shows nearly two dozen such events have already been reported this year.

In 2025, there were close to 100 cases, most involving portable chargers and vape devices.

"We know our customers rely on portable chargers to keep devices powered throughout their journey," the airline said, USA Today reported.

"To support safety on board... American is requiring customers to keep these devices easily accessible during flight."

American Airlines has a new rule for this common travel item on flights https://t.co/YR9sqgr5lf — USA TODAY Travel (@usatodaytravel) April 28, 2026

American Airlines Limits Power Banks

According to CBS News, under the updated rules, each power bank must not exceed 100 watt-hours in capacity. Charging the devices during the flight using in-seat power outlets is also not allowed.

The airline noted that the restrictions apply to all external battery packs, including those built into some smart luggage.

Safety experts say lithium batteries can overheat and cause fires if damaged or defective. Keeping them visible allows flight attendants to respond quickly if something goes wrong.

Fires in overhead compartments or cargo holds are harder to detect and control, which is why federal rules already ban such batteries from checked luggage.

Other major carriers have begun taking similar steps. Southwest Airlines recently limited passengers to just one portable charger, while United Airlines now asks travelers to keep battery packs out of overhead bins.

Delta Air Lines also requires lithium batteries to be easy to access, though it does not mandate visibility during use.

Originally published on vcpost.com