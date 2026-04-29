Citadel CEO Ken Griffin Blasts Mamdani's Tax Video as 'Personal Attack'

Ken Griffin has sharply criticized a viral video released by Zohran Mamdani, calling it a "personal attack" after the mayor highlighted Griffin's luxury penthouse while promoting a new tax proposal.

The dispute began when Mamdani posted a video on April 15 announcing a planned pied-à-terre tax. The policy would place an annual fee on high-value properties—especially those owned by people who do not live full-time in New York City.

In the video, Mamdani stood outside Griffin's Manhattan penthouse, which the hedge fund executive purchased in 2019 for $238 million, FoxBusiness reported.

"This is an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million," Mamdani said in the clip, directly referencing Griffin's home as an example.

Griffin responded during an appearance at an investment conference in Oslo, where he expressed frustration over what he described as a targeted and inappropriate approach.

"What upset me was the personal attack," he said, adding that turning a policy discussion into something personal showed "a profound lack of judgment."

Mamdani acted like 'Godfather' mobster by pulling 'dangerous' stunt outside Ken Griffin's pad to tout new wealth tax: ex-gov https://t.co/vn3cetwOiF pic.twitter.com/R3iBqX3QpR — New York Post (@nypost) April 26, 2026

Ken Griffin Warns of Investment Pullback

The Citadel founder also raised broader concerns about how business leaders are being portrayed.

According to LGM Corp, he questioned what he called the "demonizing" of wealthy individuals and warned that such messaging could affect how companies view investing in New York.

Following the video, Griffin signaled he may reconsider a planned $6 billion development project in Midtown Manhattan.

The potential move has added pressure to ongoing discussions about the city's economic direction.

Griffin, who primarily lives in Florida, is expected to meet with Kathy Hochul to discuss the future of business investments in the state.

The governor has recently pushed for policies aimed at stabilizing New York's finances while also encouraging wealthy residents to remain or return.

Speaking further on the issue, Griffin questioned the broader policy direction. "Is New York going to put their fiscal house in order... or are they looking to play... why do Americans think we can do socialism?" he asked, expressing concern about long-term economic impacts.

Mamdani's office has not publicly responded to Griffin's comments.

Originally published on vcpost.com