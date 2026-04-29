SpaceX Approves Elon Musk Pay Package Linked to Mars Settlement Goal

SpaceX has approved an ambitious compensation plan for its CEO Elon Musk, linking his potential earnings to the company's most daring goal: creating a permanent human settlement on Mars.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters, the plan—approved in January—would grant Musk 200 million super-voting restricted shares if several major targets are met.

These include SpaceX reaching a market value of $7.5 trillion and successfully building a self-sustaining colony on Mars with at least one million people, Reuters reported.

The incentive is one of the most unusual in corporate history. It ties executive pay not just to financial success, but to a long-term vision that many still see as futuristic.

The goals are not bound to a deadline, meaning Musk could qualify for the reward at any time, as long as he remains CEO and the conditions are achieved.

SpaceX has long said that building a Mars colony is key to the future of humanity.

Elon Musk set for major SpaceX payday - if he settles 1 million people on Mars https://t.co/xtGhQP57wb pic.twitter.com/0tSTQDyytm — New York Post (@nypost) April 28, 2026

SpaceX Links Musk Pay to Mars Colony

The company estimates that such a settlement would need "upwards of one million people and millions of tons of cargo" to survive on its own. Musk has repeatedly promoted this idea, even publicly wearing "Occupy Mars" apparel to highlight the mission.

According to the NYPost, the pay package also includes additional rewards. Musk could receive up to 60.4 million more restricted shares tied to separate valuation milestones and progress in launching data centers into orbit.

These space-based systems are expected to support massive computing needs, including artificial intelligence development.

These shares would be distributed in stages, or tranches, meaning Musk earns them only as SpaceX hits specific goals. If the company fails to meet those targets, he would not receive any of the shares.

The move comes as SpaceX prepares for a potential public offering. The company is aiming for a valuation of about $1.75 trillion and hopes to raise more than $50 billion from investors, which could make it the largest IPO in history.

If all targets are reached, the deal could push Musk's wealth even higher. His current fortune is already estimated at around $778 billion, making him the richest person in the world.

Originally published on vcpost.com