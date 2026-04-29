Tech

Huawei Pura X Max vs iPhone Ultra Leak Reveals New Foldable Rivalry in Specs Competition

The foldable smartphone race is just getting started.

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Huawei has officially introduced the Huawei Pura X Max, marking its official entry into the growing large-wide foldable smartphone category.

Both Samsung and Apple are also preparing their own flagship foldables, but before that, check a quick comparison of the Pura X Max to the iPhone Ultra unit.

iPhone Ultra Dummy Unit Reveals Early Design Clues

iPhone Fold

Industry attention is now shifting toward how these upcoming devices compare in size, design, and overall form factor.

A recently surfaced comparison video shows an iPhone Ultra dummy unit placed side-by-side with the Huawei Pura X Max. While camera designs differ noticeably, the overall structure and proportions appear strikingly similar.

This has fueled speculation that Apple's rumored foldable, often referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, may influence the direction of the entire segment once it officially launches.

Foldable Smartphone Dimensions Show Close Competition

Leaked specifications suggest the devices are nearly identical in size when unfolded:

  • iPhone Ultra: 120.59 × 167.59 × 4.7 mm
  • Huawei Pura X Max: 120 × 166.5 × 5.2 mm
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide: 123.9 × 164.4 × 4.3 mm

These measurements place all three devices within a very tight range, highlighting how manufacturers are converging on a similar foldable design language.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide appears slightly narrower but thinner, while Apple and Huawei seem to be focusing on wider displays with near-identical proportions.

Samsung Joins The Wide Foldable Competition

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Wide is also expected to enter the same competitive space, according to GSMArena.

Although slightly less wide than its rivals, it still fits within the emerging category of large-format foldables designed for productivity, entertainment, and multitasking.

Foldable Market Set For Major 2026 Competition

With Huawei already in the race and Apple yet to officially announce its device, the foldable smartphone market is shaping up for intense competition.

Each brand appears to be refining similar designs, suggesting the next generation of foldables will prioritize consistent form factors while competing through software optimization, ecosystem integration, and performance advantages rather than dramatic design differences.

Originally published on Tech Times

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