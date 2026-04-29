Tech

Apple Pay For Transit Expands Across Major US Cities With Express Mode, Seamless Tap-to-Ride Support

The new Apple Pay Transit feature simplifies public transportation payments.

By

Apple has expanded its Apple Pay for transit systems across several major U.S. cities, giving commuters a faster and more convenient way to pay for public transportation.

With a simple tap using an iPhone or Apple Watch, riders can now access buses, trains, and subway systems without physical tickets or cash.

Express Mode Enables Faster Tap-To-Pay Transit Access

Apple Pay Faces Fierce Competition: Norway’s Vipps Becomes First Rival

One of the key advantages of Apple Pay transit is Express Mode. This feature allows users to pay fares instantly without unlocking their device or using Face ID or Touch ID.

Users can activate Express Transit by selecting a card inside the Wallet settings. Once enabled, compatible credit, debit, or transit cards automatically handle fare payments when tapping at gates or readers.

Even if an iPhone battery dies, supported devices can continue working for transit payments for up to five hours using Power Reserve mode.

City-By-City Transit Card Support Varies

While many cities allow direct use of credit or debit cards, others require dedicated transit systems. For example, Los Angeles relies on the TAP card system. New York uses OMNY with fare capping support.

Meanwhile, Chicago operates through Ventra cards, and Portland uses the Hop Fastpass, while the Bay Area supports Clipper Card integration.

Some systems also offer fare capping, where riders reach a weekly spending limit and enjoy free rides afterward. In New York, fares stop charging after $35 per week.

Global Apple Pay Transit Expansion Continues

Beyond the United States, Apple Pay transit is also available in major international cities such as London, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, Toronto, Beijing, and Shanghai, according to MacRumors.

Compatible Devices For Apple Transit Payments

Apple Pay transit works on iPhone 6s and newer devices, including the 2016 iPhone SE and later.

Apple Watch Series 1 or newer models can also use Express Mode with watchOS 5.2.1 or later.

Smarter Travel With Apple Wallet Integration

Apple's transit system removes the need for paper tickets or kiosk purchases, streamlining public transportation into a single-tap experience directly from Apple Wallet.

For more information about Apple Pay transit, click here.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple Pay
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Google Gemini AI is Here

Google Gemini's New Proactive AI Feature Could Predict Your Needs Before You Ask

M5 MacBook Pro
MacBook Ultra Is Set to Replace Pro In Upcoming Overhaul, Says Report—What's Changing?
WWDC 2024: Apple Unveils New iOS 18, Makes iPhones More Personal and Smarter Than Ever
Apple's iOS 27 Will Bring Photos App Three New AI Features, Says Report
Friendster Returns as In-Person Social App
Friendster Returns as In-Person Social App That Only Works Through Real-Life Connections
Hisham Abugharbieh
Roommate Charged in Murder and Disappearance of Two Doctoral USF Students, Suspect Held Without Bond
Editor's Pick
miami
Science

Florida's Worst Drought In 15 Years Hits 2026: Intense Causes Exposed And Duration Forecast Revealed

Ryan Clark Says Mike Tomlin Needs Fresh Start: Scenery Change
Sports

Mike Tomlin Joins NBC As NFL Analyst After Leaving Steelers Following 19-Year Coaching Run

Lufthansa
Travel

Lufthansa Group Cuts 20,000 Short-Haul Flights Due To Jet Fuel Crisis

Google Gemini AI is Here
AI

Google Gemini's 'Continued Conversations' Brings Seamless Voice AI Without Wake Words