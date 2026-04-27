Business

Johnson & Johnson Plans to Sell Prescription Drugs to TrumpRx in Cost-Reduction Push

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Johnson & Johnson Plans Bankruptcy Filing to Finalize $6.48 Billion Talc Settlement
The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed at company offices on October 17, 2023 in Irvine, California. Johnson & Johnson beat Wall Street’s quarterly revenue and earnings estimates as sales in its pharmaceutical and medical devices businesses grew.

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is set to sell several of its prescription medications through the TrumpRx platform, a US government-linked website designed to lower drug prices for patients.

The move is part of a broader cost-cutting agreement between major drugmakers and the Trump administration aimed at making medicines more affordable.

According to a report from Reuters, Johnson & Johnson will offer four of its drugs on TrumpRx, including the diabetes treatments Invokamet, Invokamet XR, and Invokana, as well as the blood thinner Xarelto.

These medicines will also be available through the company's direct-to-consumer service, JNJ Direct, giving patients more ways to access prescriptions at reduced prices, Reuters reported.

The company agreed earlier this year to work with the Trump administration on lowering medication costs in exchange for certain trade benefits, including an exemption from some tariffs.

The deal also expands access to lower-priced drugs for Americans enrolled in Medicaid and other programs.

Johnson & Johnson Invests $55B

TrumpRx is designed for cash-paying patients who have valid prescriptions. That includes people without insurance and those whose coverage does not include certain medications.

The goal is to make it easier for patients to buy essential drugs without high out-of-pocket costs.

Johnson & Johnson is not alone in this effort. Other major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca, have also entered similar agreements tied to TrumpRx or "most-favored-nation" pricing plans.

These agreements aim to bring US drug prices closer to those paid in other countries and encourage more domestic production.

In addition to pricing changes, Johnson & Johnson has committed to significant investment in the United States.

According to US News, the company previously announced a $55 billion plan focused on research and manufacturing expansion.

This includes new facilities in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, which are expected to support both job creation and increased drug production.

Originally published on vcpost.com

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