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New Psychedelics Push by Donald Trump Raises Questions About Federal Drug Policy Delays

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U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City.

Donald Trump has signed a new executive order aimed at speeding up research into psychedelic drugs, a move that could reshape how the US approaches treatments for mental health.

However, the decision is also raising concerns about whether federal drug policy will move fast enough to match the growing interest.

The order, signed at the White House, focuses on expanding studies into substances like psilocybin, MDMA, and ibogaine.

It directs agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration to accelerate clinical trials and allow broader "Right to Try" access for patients with serious conditions, CNBC reported.

This law lets people try experimental treatments when no other options are available.

While the move is seen as a big step for the psychedelic industry, it does not change how these drugs are classified under federal law.

That detail has led experts to question whether progress could slow down, similar to what has happened with cannabis.

Earlier efforts to reclassify marijuana are still under review by the Drug Enforcement Administration, months after being announced.

The delay shows how complex drug policy can become once it involves science, legal rules, and politics.

"The process has certainly been slow and frustrating for stakeholders," said Shawn Hauser, a legal expert in cannabis policy. Her comments reflect wider concerns that even with new support, real change may take time.

Experts Urge Caution as Psychedelics Enter Medical

Supporters of the psychedelics order say the focus on science and patient care is a good sign.

They believe the government is starting to treat these substances as possible medical tools instead of just illegal drugs. Still, they stress that strong research and safety rules must come first.

According to Reuters, one drug drawing attention is ibogaine, a natural compound being studied for conditions like depression and addiction.

It has also been linked to serious health risks, including heart problems. Nora Volkow of the National Institute on Drug Abuse has previously warned about these dangers, which remain a key concern for regulators.

The new order also follows growing support from public figures and lawmakers. Joe Rogan has discussed ibogaine on his show, helping bring attention to its potential use for veterans dealing with trauma.

Meanwhile, some members of Congress say they will push for laws to support further research.

Despite the excitement, industry leaders say the real test will be how the policy is carried out.

"The opportunity now is not hype, it's execution," said Tom Feegel, a clinical health executive, pointing to the need for careful studies and clear results.

Originally published on vcpost.com

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