Elon Musk has been summoned to Paris as French investigators continue a wide-ranging probe into alleged misconduct linked to his social media platform X.

Authorities are looking into claims involving the spread of child sexual abuse material, deepfake content, and possible manipulation tied to the platform's systems.

According to AP News, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed that Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino have been called for "voluntary interviews."

Other employees are expected to testify as witnesses throughout the week. Officials said the interviews are meant to help both executives explain their position and outline any compliance steps the company may take.

"These voluntary interviews with the executives are intended to allow them to present their position regarding the facts and, where appropriate, the compliance measures they plan to implement," prosecutors said.

They also noted that even if Musk or Yaccarino do not appear, the investigation will continue.

The inquiry began after a search of X's French offices in February, following a formal investigation launched in January 2025 by Paris cybercrime authorities.

Musk and Yaccarino are being questioned in their roles at the time of the alleged events. Yaccarino served as CEO from May 2023 to July 2025.

French prosecutors summon Elon Musk over allegations of child abuse images and deepfakes on X https://t.co/I5Ljl1ACXm pic.twitter.com/pZSPiGJsWs — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2026

Elon Musk Responds as France Expands Investigation

At the center of the case are concerns about X's AI system Grok, which allegedly produced sexually explicit deepfake images and posts that included Holocaust denial content before later being corrected.

French authorities are also examining claims of "complicity" in the distribution of illegal material and manipulation of automated systems within an organized framework, NBC News reported.

Investigators have expanded their focus to include whether viral controversies involving Grok were intentionally amplified to boost the value of Musk's companies ahead of a planned market listing involving a merger between SpaceX and xAI.

French prosecutors have already alerted U.S. authorities, suggesting the activity may have been deliberately designed to influence company valuation.

Musk reacted online, posting, "This needs to stop," after reports surfaced that US officials declined to assist French investigators.

The situation has also created diplomatic tension. According to reports, the US Department of Justice rejected France's request for assistance, calling the probe an inappropriate attempt to regulate an American business through foreign legal pressure.

Originally published on vcpost.com