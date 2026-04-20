Uber Eats Adds Easy Returns Option, But Customers Must Pay for Pickup

Uber Eats has introduced a new feature that lets customers return items without leaving their homes—while also offering instant refunds. However, the added convenience comes with a cost.

The company announced that users can now request a return directly through the app for eligible retail purchases. Once approved, a courier will pick up the item and trigger an immediate refund.

This includes the item's price, taxes, and the Uber Eats service fee.

Uber described the rollout as "a first for the on-demand delivery industry," highlighting how the feature simplifies a process many shoppers find frustrating, CNBC reported.

The service applies to items priced at $20 or more and is currently available through select retail partners.

These include Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Petco, with more stores expected to join later.

Uber Eats has a fix for pesky returns. You can just sit on the couch https://t.co/cJzqMO6dym — CNBC (@CNBC) April 17, 2026

Uber Eats Adds Instant Refunds

While the refund is processed quickly, customers will still have to pay a return fee.

The cost is calculated within the app based on how far the courier needs to travel and how long the return will take. Additionally, tips and the original delivery fee are not refunded.

According to NY Post, Uber framed the charge as a trade-off for convenience, suggesting users can think of it as "a small price for never having to find parking at the mall again."

For those who prefer not to pay extra, traditional returns are still an option. Customers can return items themselves or use the app's existing "send items" feature.

This allows users to send up to five sealed packages to nearby drop-off points like UPS or FedEx.

The update comes as online returns continue to be a major pain point for shoppers.

A recent survey found that one-third of consumers struggle with tasks like printing labels and finding packaging. Meanwhile, 43% said waiting for a refund was the most stressful part of the process.

Originally published on vcpost.com