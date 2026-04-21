New Zealand Rugby Revamps All Blacks Staff as Gilbert Enoka Returns For 2027 Rugby World Cup

The New Zealand national rugby union team has confirmed a major reshuffle of its high-performance and medical staff under head coach Dave Rennie, as the team builds toward a demanding international cycle that includes the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Gilbert Enoka is reportedly coming back to the squad as one of the most important people for the All Blacks.

Gilbert Enoka Returns to Lead Mental Performance

One of the biggest developments is the return of Gilbert Enoka as Leadership and Mental Performance Coach. Long regarded as one of rugby's most influential figures in elite mindset development, Enoka previously spent more than two decades with the All Blacks.

Enoka's role will center on preparing players for high-pressure environments, including the upcoming "Greatest Rivalry" tour in South Africa.

Head coach Dave Rennie said that Enoka's experience and cultural impact will be vital in reinforcing performance standards and mental resilience within the squad.

"We are excited to welcome Gilbert Enoka back into the All Blacks. With two intense seasons ahead of us, including this year's extended tour of South Africa and the 2027 Rugby World Cup, we believe the experience, deep understanding of the environment, and connection that Gilbert brings will be of huge value."

Key Departures Mark the End of an Era

As part of the restructuring, several long-serving staff members are stepping away.

One of the most vital people to depart from the team is Dr. Ceri Evans. He has worked with the All Blacks since 2010 and developed the widely known "Red Blue" mental model.

Dr. Martin Swan is also leaving the organization. He served as a team doctor for the past two seasons

Both figures played important roles in shaping the All Blacks' modern performance and wellbeing systems. NZ Rugby interim CEO Steve Lancaster acknowledged their long-standing contributions to the team's success and culture.

Dr. James McGarvey Returns as Team Doctor

In a key continuity move, Dr. James McGarvey is returning as team doctor. He previously held the position from 2020 to 2023 and has extensive experience within New Zealand Rugby, including roles with the Chiefs and New Zealand U20s.

According to RugbyPass, Rennie noted that McGarvey's familiarity with the system will help ensure a smooth transition as the revamped staff structure takes shape.

A Strategic Reset for the Next Cycle

The reshuffle is a good move for the New Zealand national rugby union team to strengthen its internal framework ahead of a packed international calendar.

With Gilbert Enoka back in a leadership role and experienced medical support returning, NZR is prioritizing mental resilience under pressure and stability in high-performance systems.

Enoka will also be a part of the long-term preparation for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com