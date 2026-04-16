Tech

iOS 27 Will Soon Get These Four New Apple Intelligence Features

The new AI features have been leaked ahead of WWDC.

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Apple is improving its AI ecosystem with iOS 27, expected to debut at WWDC this June before rolling out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series in September.

Early leaks suggest a refined approach to artificial intelligence. This time, the focus is less on flashy features and more on practical, everyday usability.

Visual Intelligence Gets Smarter and More Useful

3D Apple Logo

As MacRumors reports, one of the biggest upgrades centers on Visual Intelligence. Apple is reportedly enhancing its ability to interpret real-world objects through the camera, starting with food packaging.

Users may soon be able to scan nutrition labels and instantly view detailed health insights, potentially integrating with Apple's Health ecosystem for easier dietary tracking.

The feature is also expanding its recognition capabilities beyond text extraction. Printed phone numbers and addresses could soon be detected and saved directly into Contacts, streamlining a process that currently requires manual input. This builds on Apple's existing ability to pull event details from images and add them to calendars.

Apple Wallet Moves Closer to an All-in-One Hub

Apple Wallet is set to receive a significant upgrade, enabling the creation of digital passes from physical items. By scanning tickets, membership cards, or other credentials, users can store them instantly within the app.

This feature brings Apple closer to a fully digitized wallet experience, reducing reliance on physical cards while improving convenience for everyday access.

Safari Introduces AI-Powered Organization

According to GSMArena, Safari is also gaining subtle but impactful improvements.

With Apple Intelligence, the browser will automatically generate names for tab groups based on their content. This automation helps users manage multiple tabs more efficiently, especially during research-heavy or multitasking sessions.

While not as attention-grabbing as other AI tools, this kind of background intelligence reflects Apple's focus on improving user experience without adding complexity.

Apple Doubles Down on Practical AI Integration

Rather than chasing headline-grabbing AI features, the Cupertino giant appears committed to embedding intelligence into everyday interactions. The updates in iOS 27 emphasize convenience, automation, and seamless integration across core apps.

Ahead of WWDC, Apple knows what's more important. For the tech titan, AI should not feel like a separate tool, but a natural extension of how users already interact with their devices.

Originally published on Tech Times

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