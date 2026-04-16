Norse Atlantic Airways Cancels Europe Flights Coming From LAX for Summer 2026

Budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways will no longer be operating flights to Europe from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this summer.

The airline has cited the ongoing fuel crisis as the reason of its cancellation of flights.

Norse Atlantic Cancels LAX-Europe Flights

According to KTLA, the cancellation of flights affects connections from the following airports:

London Gatwick Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Rome Fiumicino Leonardo de Vinci International Airport

The airline has already started informing affected passengers via email.

"The disruption is caused by extraordinary surge in oil prices followed by unpredictable fuel supply shortage constraints across the aviation industry outside our control," the email from the airline reads.

It added, "As a result, we are unable to operate this route in a responsible and sustainable manner."

Norse Atlantic is giving affected passengers the following options:

Flight rebooking for a different date

Full refund for the price of their ticket

Travel credits equivalent to the full cost of the flight, plus an additional 25%

Norse Atlantic Pivots Admits Fuel Crisis

According to Grand Pinnacle Tribune, Norse Atlantic Airways will be focusing on a summer schedule that will be centered on the east coast of the United States, specifically New York (JFK) and Orlando (MCO).

The airline will likewise be providing services to Bangkok and Cape Town during the summer schedule.

Norse Atlantic has also changed their business model in response to the fuel crisis by offering Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) contracts.

Under this contract, Norse Atlantic will provide aircraft and crew to other airlines. Other airlines will have to bear fuel costs.

Originally published on Travelers Today