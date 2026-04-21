Rivian Automotive Faces Setback as Tornado Strikes Illinois Facility

Rivian Automotive is dealing with an unexpected setback after a tornado struck part of its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, damaging a building used for key operations tied to its upcoming R2 electric SUV.

The storm hit over the weekend during a severe weather outbreak across the US Midwest.

According to CEO RJ Scaringe, the tornado directly impacted "Building 2," an area used for parts storage and logistics. Despite the damage, he confirmed that no workers were injured.

"While Building 2 has sustained damage and is closed for the time being as we complete our assessments, I am incredibly relieved to share that there were no injuries at our plant," Scaringe told employees in a message shared Sunday night.

The company said operations in the damaged section are expected to resume this week, once safety checks are completed. Other parts of the Illinois plant, including vehicle assembly lines, are still running normally.

The tornado, classified as an EF1 with winds around 100 mph, was part of a larger storm system that swept through the region, CNBC reported.

Photos circulating online showed roof damage and structural impact inside the recently built facility.

A tornado hit $RIVN factory in Illinois over the weekend. It damaged a storage building for parts of their new R2 electric SUV (launching this spring). No one was hurt, and the main assembly lines are still running. Repairs start this week. https://t.co/8yUDKJjwCm — NOTRELOAD AI (@notreload_ai) April 20, 2026

Rivian R2 SUV Production Hub Affected

Rivian later confirmed that the affected area plays a major role in supporting production of its R2 SUV, a vehicle seen as central to the company's future growth.

The R2 is expected to enter the market this spring and is designed to help the automaker scale up production and reduce long-term losses.

Scaringe praised workers for following emergency procedures during the storm.

"Thank you to our team members on site who sought safe shelter and followed our emergency management protocols," he said.

He also highlighted how employees supported one another during cleanup efforts after the storm passed.

The Illinois plant is one of Rivian's most important production hubs, where it currently builds its R1 vehicles and electric delivery vans.

The R2 will also begin production there before manufacturing expands to a new facility planned in Georgia, TechCrunch reported.

That second factory, which is still under development, is expected to eventually handle large-scale production of the R2 and future models like the R3 hatchback.

Despite the disruption, Rivian says the tornado is not expected to significantly change its broader production plans, though assessments are still ongoing.

The company has not confirmed whether the damage could affect short-term rollout timelines for the R2.

Originally published on vcpost.com