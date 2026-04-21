Sports

Victor Wembanyama Makes NBA History With Unanimous Defensive Player of the Year Win

No one came closer with Victor Wembanyama's DPOY votes.

By

Victor Wembanyama has officially become the league's most elite defensive force, winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award unanimously.

The San Antonio Spurs superstar received all 100 first-place votes, becoming the first player in NBA history to achieve a clean sweep in the voting.

At just 22 years old, Wembanyama also became the youngest player ever to win the award. For fans, it's a blessing to see a generational talent achieving an absurd feat even with a little time in the league.

Historic Season Anchored by Defensive Dominance

NBA Trade Rumors: Wembanyama Could Be Paired With Giannis At

After narrowly missing eligibility the previous season due to injury, Victor Wembanyama returned fully healthy and immediately transformed the Spurs' defensive identity.

According to The Associated Press, his season numbers underline just how overwhelming his impact was:

  • NBA leader in blocks (197) for the second straight season
  • 66 steals
  • Elite rim protection that consistently altered opposing game plans
  • Strong rebounding contributions across the season

His presence helped the San Antonio Spurs become one of the top defensive units in the league. From being a playoff flop to a playoff force, Wemby is one of the main reasons why the Texas team is now at the top of the Western Conference.

Unmatched in a Competitive Field

Despite strong competition from rising defensive talents like Chet Holmgren and Ausar Thompson, Wembanyama separated himself clearly from the pack.

Voters ultimately had no split decision; his dominance was so overwhelming that he became the first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year selection in NBA history.

Echoes of Spurs Defensive Greatness

With this win, Victor Wembanyama joins an exclusive lineage in San Antonio, becoming the franchise's first DPOY winner since Kawhi Leonard's back-to-back honors.

The French man's ability to protect the rim, switch across positions, and disrupt entire offensive systems has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest defenders the game has ever seen.

Foundation for Something Even Bigger

While this award celebrates his defensive excellence, many analysts believe it may only be the beginning, according to ESPN. Wembanyama is already generating MVP-level buzz thanks to his two-way impact and rapid development.

"We often overlook the team aspect. I'm sitting here. I happen to be the guy who's put in the spotlight, but I am part of a system, and I couldn't get this award, and I couldn't do what I do if it wasn't for my teammates ... and my coaching staff."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

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