Tech

Google Fitbit Air Leak Reveals Colors, Bands, Price, Release Date For Screenless Wearable

Google Fitbit fans will enjoy an extensive customization for the upcoming wearable.

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Google is readying to release its upcoming screenless fitness device, widely referred to as the Fitbit Air.

Early leaks suggest a minimalist, subscription-driven health tracker designed to compete in the growing AI fitness ecosystem. There's more to that: new colors and features are coming soon.

A Screenless Wearable Focused on Simplicity

Fitbit Rendered Devices Unusable After December 2023 Software Update, But Company Denies Claims
Last December 2023, Fitbit rolled out a software update for Charge 5 devices. However, users complained that it only made their devices worse since they were now "useless."

Unlike traditional smartwatches, the Fitbit Air reportedly removes the display entirely, focusing instead on passive health tracking and AI-powered insights.

According to 9to5Google, this device is expected to integrate tightly with Google's health ecosystem, including an AI-driven health coaching feature and optional subscription services for deeper analytics.

Color Options and Lifestyle Design Approach

Supplier leaks indicate the device will launch in three soft color variants: Obsidian, Lavender, and Berry.

The charging cable will reportedly ship in a standard Snow white finish across all models. Rather than relying on hardware variety, Google appears to be positioning customization through accessories and lifestyle appeal.

Extensive Band Ecosystem for Personalization

A major focus of the Fitbit Air is its wide range of interchangeable bands, suggesting a strong fashion-forward strategy.

Reported options include performance loop band (Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, Berry), active band (small and large sizes, same color options), improved SoftFlex band (Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain), and metal mesh band (Silver, Warm Gold).

Pricing Leak Points to Budget-Friendly Entry

One of the most notable details is the rumored price. According to Digital Trends, supplier listings suggest a cost of just under $93, with a likely retail price around $99.

We might hit the jackpot if the leaks are true. By that time, the Fitbit Air would become one of the most affordable entry points into Google's health and fitness ecosystem.

When Will Google Fitbit Air Arrive

Some supplier data points to a potential release date of May 16, although this has not been confirmed officially.

Originally published on Tech Times

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Google, FitBit
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