Meghan Markle's reported decision to send a gift package to a social media personality known for criticising the Prince and Princess of Wales has reignited debate over whether the Duchess of Sussex is as detached from online discourse as she has claimed.

The issue gained renewed attention after royal commentator Kinsey Schofield and journalist Paula Froelich discussed the incident in a recent interview. The pair questioned how Markle could have known about the recipient if she genuinely avoids online commentary. Their remarks have prompted further speculation among critics who argue the gesture appears inconsistent with the duchess's previous statements about staying away from internet discussions.

Critics Question Meghan's Online Awareness

Froelich recently appeared in Schofield's 'Unfiltered' podcast. During their conversation, the host mentioned one of the comments on Markle's controversial gift to a prominent critic of Prince William and Kate Middleton's troll. The commenter claimed the move was proof that 'Meghan is lying about staying off the internet.'

Schoefield found the topic 'interesting.' For the royal reporter, it shows that 'Meghan is observing what's going on on the internet because she's sending care packages to hate accounts.'

Froelich did not hold back in her assessment.

'First of all, staying off the internet is like saying I'm staying off oxygen. Our entire lives are ruled by it,' Froelich said before questioning Markle's public statement regarding her awareness of media coverage and online discussions.

'Second of all, we know that her recollections have varied many, many times. She didn't Google Harry, wink. She doesn't Google herself, wink. I know she reads and listens and hears everything about herself and Harry, especially because she'll drop the article,' she added.

Schofield then claimed Markle had responded to their earlier report, suggesting she was indeed aware of the online chatter.

'She's responded to us. She's responded when we worked on the nanny story, she responded directly to us,' Schofield added.

Markle previously said that she did not read social media comments for self-preservation when asked if she checked Twitter during a panel discussion for International Women's Day at King's College London in 2019.

'My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based,' she said. 'For me, it's a tricky one, because I'm not part of any of that. I don't look at it. Sorry, no. For me, that is my personal preference. But I do read The Economist.'

The discussion has become part of a wider debate among royal commentators about how closely public figures monitor social media conversations surrounding their personal brands.

Why Meghan Markle's Gift to Waleses' Troll Raises Questions

Froelich suggested there could be both charitable and critical interpretations of Markle's reported decision to send the package. According to her, the move can be perceived in two ways.

First, Markle could probably just be thanking a supporter who made her 'feel loved over the years.' And she was probably not aware that the person had been trolling Prince William and Middleton. Second, there is the 'unkind version,' and it isn't cool.

'She is always talking about kindness and all this stuff. Well, all right, but obviously you ain't that nice girl,' she added.

Froelich admitted she was surprised by the reported gesture, arguing that Prince William and Middleton appeared focused on moving forward rather than engaging in disputes. However, Markle was reportedly 'paranoid.'

'I think William and Catherine are like, we're getting on with our lives next. And I think Megan is just kind of like, they're plotting against me,' said Froelich.

The Influencer At The Centre Of The Meghan Markle Gift Controversy

The controversy stems from an Instagram post shared by social media commentator, The Notorious JTB, who has built a following through frequent criticism of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The influencer has repeatedly targeted the Prince and Princess of Wales through videos, commentary, and posts that question their public image and royal engagements. For instance, when the Waleses released a statement about ex-Prince Andrew's scandal related to Epstein in February, he shared a video with an overlay text that read, 'Future king & Queen. Zero backbone. That "statement" was a royal copy and paste.'

Critics of the account have described its content as hostile towards Prince William and Middleton, while supporters argue it simply offers alternative views on royal news. On Tuesday, he shared a video of himself unboxing Markle's present. The package was filled with items from Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever.

The post quickly attracted attention because of the JTB's history of criticising Prince William and Middleton. The Sussex Squad celebrated it, praising Markle for her thoughtfulness toward her supporters. At the same time, critics questioned whether the gift inadvertently revealed a deeper awareness of online royal commentary than Markle has previously acknowledged.

Originally published on IBTimes UK