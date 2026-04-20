US Customs to Launch Refund System for Trump Tariffs Ruled Unconstitutional

A new refund system for tariffs once imposed under Donald Trump is set to launch Monday, offering businesses a chance to recover billions of dollars after a major court ruling found the taxes unconstitutional.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, importers and their brokers can begin filing claims through an online portal starting at 8 a.m.

The system marks the first step in returning money tied to tariffs that were struck down earlier this year.

The move follows a 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court of the United States on Feb. 20, which ruled that the former president exceeded his authority by imposing import taxes without approval from Congress, ABC News reported.

The court found that the tariffs, introduced under emergency powers, violated constitutional limits on taxation.

Businesses that paid the tariffs must now submit detailed declarations listing the goods they imported and the taxes they paid.

Once approved, refunds are expected within 60 to 90 days. However, officials say the process will roll out in phases, with more recent payments handled first.

Businesses can claim refunds for Trump tariffs ruled unconstitutional starting Monday: https://t.co/8k1qv1EMut — Daily Press (@Daily_Press) April 19, 2026

Experts Warn Errors Could Delay Tariff Refund Claims

The scale of the refunds is massive. Court filings show that more than 330,000 importers paid about $166 billion on over 53 million shipments.

So far, over 56,000 importers have registered for the system, covering an estimated $127 billion in potential refunds, including interest.

Still, not all claims will be processed right away. The first phase focuses on tariffs that were either not finalized or were settled recently. This means some businesses may have to wait longer to recover their money.

According to AP News, experts say accuracy will be key. Meghann Supino, a partner at a law firm advising clients on the process, warned that even small errors could delay or block claims.

"If there is an entry on that file that does not qualify, it may cause the entire entry to be rejected," she said.

Nghi Huynh, a consultant at an accounting firm, added that companies must carefully track each submission. "Each file can include thousands of entries, but accuracy is critical," she said, noting that mistakes in formatting or data could lead to rejection.

For small businesses, the wait has been long. Brad Jackson, co-founder of a cigar company in Minnesota, said his business paid $34,000 in tariffs last year.

He is now preparing documents carefully but remains concerned about delays. "A refund process that takes several months doesn't solve the cash flow problem," he said.

Originally published on vcpost.com