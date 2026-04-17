One Detainee in ICE Custody Dies Every 6 Days as Death Rate Nears Record Levels, Study Finds

Death rates in U.S. immigration detention are approaching historic highs, with a new study estimating that roughly one detainee dies every six days, raising concerns among physicians about medical care and oversight in federal facilities.

The research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that mortality rates in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody have risen sharply since 2023, reaching 88.9 deaths per 100,000 people in fiscal year 2026 to date—nearly seven times higher than the 13.0 rate recorded in 2023.

Researchers behind the study said the increase coincides with "major operational changes," including expanded detention, overcrowding and what they described as potentially delayed medical care.

An accompanying editorial by physicians Michele Heisler and Katherine Peeler warned that the findings point to "systemic weaknesses" rather than isolated incidents, adding that the current rate is the highest recorded in the 22-year period studied, exceeding even the spike seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These developments do not establish causation," they wrote, "but they make it difficult to view the recent increase in deaths as an isolated clinical phenomenon."

The Department of Homeland Security disputed the characterization through a statement shared with NBC News, saying there "has been NO spike in deaths" and that fatalities represent a small share of the detained population. The agency added that detainees receive "proper meals, water, medical treatment" and that ICE maintains "a higher standard of care than most prisons that hold U.S. citizens."

The findings come as the number of people held in immigration detention has surged to more than 70,000, the highest level on record. Since the start of the current administration's immigration crackdown in 2025, at least 47 people have died in ICE custody, according to available data.

The issue has drawn international attention, particularly from Mexico. Following the recent death of a 49-year-old Mexican national in a Louisiana facility, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said "the repetition of deaths is unacceptable and reflects serious deficiencies in ICE detention centers, incompatible with human rights standards."

The government added it would pursue "all legal and diplomatic avenues" to seek clarification and accountability.

Deaths in custody have been rising since at least 2025, which was already one of the deadliest years for detainees in two decades, with at least 30 reported fatalities. Advocates and former detainees have described conditions as overcrowded and inadequate, while ICE has maintained that care standards are sufficient.

Researchers called for expanded oversight, improved data transparency and a closer examination of health care delivery in detention facilities, warning that without structural changes, mortality risks may continue to rise.

Originally published on Latin Times