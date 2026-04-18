Nearly 1.4M Ford F-150 Units Recalled Due to Downshifting Problem

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 1.4 million Ford F-150 trucks in the United States after a gearshift issue was found that could increase the risk of crashes, federal regulators said.

The problem involves a possible loss of signal between key transmission components that may cause the truck to suddenly downshift while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue affects F-150 models with six-speed automatic transmissions built between March 12, 2014, and August 18, 2017, AP News reported.

Officials explained that an intermittent signal problem between the transmission range sensor and the powertrain control module can lead to an unexpected downshift into second gear.

This sudden change in speed may cause a sharp drop in wheel movement, which could make the rear tires slide and reduce driver control for a short time. In some situations, this could increase the chance of a crash.

Drivers may notice warning signs before or during the issue. The recall report says an illuminated malfunction indicator light or wrench light may appear on the dashboard if the system detects a problem with the transmission sensor.

Ford recalls nearly 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks due to gearshift issue. https://t.co/ycoj6zKKzX — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2026

Ford Motor Company to Fix F-150

Ford said it is aware of two injuries and one accident that may be linked to the defect.

The company also reported hundreds of customer complaints and warranty claims connected to the issue, showing that the problem has appeared in real-world driving situations.

According to CBS News, the automaker will begin sending recall notices to owners starting April 27. Drivers will be instructed to take their trucks to a Ford or Lincoln dealership for repairs.

The fix will involve updating the powertrain control module calibration or replacing affected components, depending on the vehicle.

The repair will be provided at no cost to customers. Ford says the goal is to correct the software and sensor communication issue so that the unexpected downshifting does not happen again.

For many truck owners, the F-150 is a daily work vehicle used for travel, hauling, and long-distance driving. Because of that, safety experts say it is important for drivers to respond quickly when recall notices arrive.

Owners are encouraged to check their mail carefully and schedule service as soon as possible once contacted.

Originally published on vcpost.com