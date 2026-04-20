Tech

Tesla Robotaxi Is Rolling Out to Dallas, Houston, But Only in Limited Availability

Tesla expands its Robotaxi service to more service areas.

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Tesla Robotaxi Tesla Robotaxi

The Tesla Robotaxi service is now rolling out to two new cities in Texas, Dallas and Houston, in a back-to-back expansion in the state.

This expansion marks the second and third Texan cities that the Robotaxi is operating in as the company has already been present in Austin for almost a year now.

Tesla Robotaxi Now Rolling out to Dallas, Houston

Tesla shared a video in their latest post on Robotaxi's official X account, which announces that the autonomous ride-hailing service is now rolling out to Dallas and Houston.

The video shows off a 360-degree video of Tesla Robotaxi vehicles driving autonomously on the main roads of Dallas and Houston, showing its capabilities in the area.

Not many details have been shared by Tesla regarding the autonomous ride hailing experience in the cities, but the sure thing is that users need to have the Robotaxi app to book the vehicles.

Since May of last year, Tesla has been looking forward to bringing the Robotaxi experience to its home state of Texas, first testing its self-driving cars in Austin, featuring its Model Y electric SUVs.

However, it is important to note that its Austin launch saw a "Tesla Safety Monitor" in the passenger seat on board each booked ride to supervise the experience.

Limited Availability in Dallas, Houston

In a follow-up post from Tesla Robotaxi, the roll out to Dallas and Houston only has limited availability as not all areas will see the autonomous rides roam around.

Based on the map, Tesla Robotaxi's Dallas map will see it operating around Highland Park, Oak Lawn, and parts of downtown. On the other hand, Tesla Robotaxi will be available in North Houston, including some parts of Willowbrook and Jersey Village, as well as Harvest Bend, North Houston Gardens, Windermere Lake, and nearby neighborhoods.

Tesla did not reveal if it will feature safety monitors, as well as how long this limited availability will last until a city-wide rollout.

Originally published on Tech Times

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