Tech

Apple Has Already Teased Siri's Design in WWDC 26 Logo, Claims Analyst

Siri's revamp is set to arrive with the iOS 27 release.

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Apple WWDC 26 Apple WWDC 26

Believe it or not, Apple has already shown off Siri's design revamp, according to a trusted analyst.

It is believed that after a long wait by fans, the most anticipated Apple Siri revamp is finally coming this year as part of iOS 27's release and will feature the advanced generative AI technology.

Apple Teases Siri's Design in WWDC 26 Logo

According to the latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple's latest design scheme for Siri's next generation revamp has already been teased by the tech company. The analyst said that this was teased by Apple in the latest WWDC 26 logo that the company released towards the end of March, showing off a glowing number 26 alongside the letter text.

The hint is subtle, particularly as WWDC 26's logo looks similar to last year's WWDC 25, except for the different numbers shown.

Here, both numbers feature a translucent design, and since WWDC 2025 already introduced iOS 26's Liquid Glass design, the logo teased this year was speculated to hide the Siri design revamp look in plain sight.

What to Expect From Siri's iOS 27 Debut

The analyst said that a Siri interface is set to be designated at the top of the screen, particularly on an iPhone's Dynamic Island, for devices that have it. When prompted, Siri's animation will expand the pill-shaped notch atop the screen that reads "Search or Ask," with this specific animation to be the same for when there is a person calling, navigating, and more.

The prompted Siri on the Dynamic Island will be accompanied by a "glowing cursor," said Gurman, and it will look similar to how the "26" number was highlighted in the WWDC 26 logo.

This video from Apple vice president Greg Joswiak, released last March, shows an animated glow-up in the WWDC 26 teaser, which 9to5Mac speculated to be what the animation could look like once Siri arrives.

Siri's revamp is expected to debut powerful capabilities and features, particularly as the company has collaborated with Google's Gemini to power the chatbot's revamp.

Originally published on Tech Times

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