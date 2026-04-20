Luka Doncic Snubbed From NBA MVP Finalists Despite Scoring Title, Dominant Season With Lakers

Luka Doncic entered the season as a frontrunner for the NBA MVP race and backed it up with one of the most dominant individual campaigns in the league.

Now starring for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Slovenian phenom delivered elite production across the board, but still fell short of becoming a finalist. Some fans accepted the decision, but others thought that Luka could have been given the chance, at the very least.

Elite Numbers Put Doncic in MVP Conversation

Doncic posted staggering averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, leading the NBA in scoring, according to LeBronWire.

Doncic's all-around impact made him one of the most complete players in the league and a clear contender for the NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

At his peak, Doncic looked like the player to beat, combining scoring dominance with playmaking and leadership.

Injury and Eligibility Drama Affected His MVP Standing

A late-season hamstring injury on April 2 disrupted Doncic's momentum, limiting him to 64 games, just below the league's 65-game eligibility threshold. However, an Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge allowed him to regain eligibility.

Even so, Doncic was left out of the final three, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokić, and Victor Wembanyama officially named as MVP finalists.

Team Success Likely Played a Key Role

Despite Doncic's individual brilliance, team performance remains a major factor in MVP voting. The Los Angeles Lakers finished 53–29, earning the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Historically, MVP winners tend to come from top-seeded teams, which may have worked against Dončić compared to players leading higher-ranked squads.

Season Still Worth Celebrating

Even without a finalist nod, Luka's campaign stands among the best in the league. He earned multiple Player of the Month honors and became the first Laker since Kobe Bryant in 2006–07 to lead the league in scoring.

What NBA Fans Think About Luka's MVP Snub?

NBA fans on Reddit have mixed reactions regarding Doncic slipping out of the MVP discussion. According to a Redditor, this decision was already "expected" by the time Luka got injured.

Here are the other comments from the fans:

"Luka never winning MVP damn." "He's gonna be the Drew Brees of the NBA." "Crazy that this might be the field for the next couple years, and that's not even accounting for Luka." "Damn Luka. Averaging 50 wouldn't be enough with them narratives." "Pure narrative nonsense. Luka continued disrespect. Man put up a historic scoring season, multiple player of the week, multiple player of the month, scoring title, ranked high in rebounds, and steals. 3rd in Assists. Disagree with me I don't care, you'll never convince me Luka is not top 3. He has played on the worst team amongst all these guys and brought them to 3rd seed before he got injured." "Luka should have been there as well. Lakers/Denver were basically equal during the season and Luka carried the Lakers."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com