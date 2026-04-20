Tech AI

NSA Now Uses Anthropic's Mythos Preview After Long Feud With Pentagon, Says Report

Anthropic and the US government may have dropped their feud already.

By
Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude received a new feature that will allow it to do several tasks including reading emails, answering customers' queries, and more.

The National Security Agency (NSA) is now using Anthropic's Mythos Preview model, according to the latest report.

This puts Anthropic into an advantageous spot, particularly after its months-long feud against the Pentagon over security compromises.

The NSA Now Uses Anthropic's Mythos Preview

According to a report by Axios, two sources who are knowledgeable of the latest collaboration revealed that NSA is now using the Anthropic Mythos Preview model, best known for its focus on security.

NSA is reportedly one of the 40 administrations that Anthropic gave Mythos Preview access in this latest partnership that makes use of AI models from private companies.

The other source cited Axios reportedly said that Anthropic's Mythos Preview was "being used more widely within the department," but it was not revealed which specific branches of NSA use it.

Moreover, the sources did not reveal which of the other 39 administrations under the US government and the Pentagon has used or is using Anthropic's Mythos Preview.

Anthropic and the Pentagon's Long Feud

It is known that Anthropic has a long-running feud with the US government and Pentagon, particularly as it exposed the requirements by the Defense Department to compromise several core safety policies of the company.

Because Anthropic refused to remove its AI safeguards for the government contract, the Trump administration then proceeded to blacklist the company for any and all use of its technology in government agencies.

That said, Reuters revealed that in recent news, Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei recently met with Susie Wiles, the White House's chief of staff, along with other officials to reportedly discuss the security-focused model.

The White House said that the meeting was "productive and constructive," but no concrete plans were shared about the Pentagon and Anthropic's partnership to use its Mythos Preview AI model.

The timing of both reports suggests that Anthropic may finally be back in the game, with the company's Mythos Preview model possibly up for usage by the Pentagon and other agencies in the future.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
ICE immigration center, United States

One Detainee in ICE Custody Dies Every 6 Days as Death Rate Nears Record Levels, Study Finds

Horse
NYPD Officer on Horseback Gallops Through Manhattan To Catch Alleged Purse Snatcher in Dramatic Bodycam Chase
Erika Kirk
Did Erika Kirk Lie? Secret Service Calls Out TPUSA CEO's Security Threat Claims
The Ford Motor Company
Nearly 1.4M Ford F-150 Units Recalled Due to Downshifting Problem
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S27 Leak Hints At UFS 5.0 Storage, But Only For Select Models
Editor's Pick
Los Angeles, California, United States of America
Travel

Norse Atlantic Airways Cancels Europe Flights Coming From LAX for Summer 2026

Netflix
Tech

Netflix to Debut a Vertical Video Feed Similar to YouTube Shorts on Its Mobile App Later This Month

3D Apple Logo
Tech

iOS 27 Will Soon Get These Four New Apple Intelligence Features

Gucci Sunglasses
Tech

Google, Gucci to Debut Android XR Smart Glasses by 2027, Confirms Luxury Brand CEO