NSA Now Uses Anthropic's Mythos Preview After Long Feud With Pentagon, Says Report

The National Security Agency (NSA) is now using Anthropic's Mythos Preview model, according to the latest report.

This puts Anthropic into an advantageous spot, particularly after its months-long feud against the Pentagon over security compromises.

The NSA Now Uses Anthropic's Mythos Preview

According to a report by Axios, two sources who are knowledgeable of the latest collaboration revealed that NSA is now using the Anthropic Mythos Preview model, best known for its focus on security.

NSA is reportedly one of the 40 administrations that Anthropic gave Mythos Preview access in this latest partnership that makes use of AI models from private companies.

The other source cited Axios reportedly said that Anthropic's Mythos Preview was "being used more widely within the department," but it was not revealed which specific branches of NSA use it.

Moreover, the sources did not reveal which of the other 39 administrations under the US government and the Pentagon has used or is using Anthropic's Mythos Preview.

Anthropic and the Pentagon's Long Feud

It is known that Anthropic has a long-running feud with the US government and Pentagon, particularly as it exposed the requirements by the Defense Department to compromise several core safety policies of the company.

Because Anthropic refused to remove its AI safeguards for the government contract, the Trump administration then proceeded to blacklist the company for any and all use of its technology in government agencies.

That said, Reuters revealed that in recent news, Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei recently met with Susie Wiles, the White House's chief of staff, along with other officials to reportedly discuss the security-focused model.

The White House said that the meeting was "productive and constructive," but no concrete plans were shared about the Pentagon and Anthropic's partnership to use its Mythos Preview AI model.

The timing of both reports suggests that Anthropic may finally be back in the game, with the company's Mythos Preview model possibly up for usage by the Pentagon and other agencies in the future.

Originally published on Tech Times