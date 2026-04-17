Business

Reed Hastings to Exit Netflix Board in 2026, Marking End of an Era for Streaming Pioneer

The Netflix's board will evaluate the next steps to reshape the board in the next months.

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Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings is set to step down from the company's board of directors in June 2026, marking a major leadership transition for the streaming giant he helped build from its earliest days.

The announcement was included in Netflix's first-quarter earnings report, confirming that Hastings will not seek re-election once his current term ends.

Gradual Exit From Netflix Leadership

Netflix Celebrates The Opening Of Its Production Hub In Madrid
MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 04: CEO Of Netflix, Reed Hastings, attends the red carpet during the Netflix presentation party at the Invernadero del Palacio de Cristal de la Arganzuela on April 4, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

According to CNN, Hastings' departure from the board is the latest step in his gradual withdrawal from day-to-day leadership.

After stepping down as co-CEO in 2023, he transitioned into the role of executive chairman, while leadership responsibilities were fully handed over to Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

In statements reflecting on his tenure, Hastings emphasized the importance of building a company focused on "member joy" and long-term sustainability. He also noted that his next chapter will center on philanthropy and personal projects.

Netflix Leadership Reaffirms Stability During Transition

Current co-CEOs Sarandos and Peters credited Hastings with shaping the company's culture and long-term vision, describing his influence as foundational to Netflix's success. They also clarified that his decision to leave the board is unrelated to recent corporate developments, including the company's withdrawn acquisition efforts earlier this year.

While founder departures from boards are relatively rare, Netflix leadership emphasized that Hastings' legacy will continue to guide strategic decisions even after his exit. A broader restructuring of the board is expected in the coming months.

From DVD Rentals to Global Streaming Powerhouse

Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997, when it operated as a DVD-by-mail service. Under his leadership, the company transformed into a global streaming leader, reshaping how audiences consume entertainment and challenging traditional Hollywood distribution models.

Over the years, Netflix expanded into original content production, international markets, and new monetization models, including ad-supported tiers. Today, the platform serves hundreds of millions of subscribers worldwide.

Just right after Hastings' exit, Netflix's stock reportedly fell 9% in extended trading, according to CNBC.

Originally published on Tech Times

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